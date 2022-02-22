When New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva sophomore guard Daxter Lee watched the ball swish perfectly through the net on one of his first 3-point attempts to put the Panthers up three in the first half against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs, he knew that he was feeling it.
But what Lee didn’t know at that moment was that he was well on his way to one of the most dominant scoring performances in the recent history of NRHEG boys basketball and that he would open the floodgates that led to NRHEG’s 78-42 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in large part to his eventual 10 3-pointers.
A part of a three-headed scoring monster with senior forward Tyrone Wilson and senior guard Porter Peterson, Lee had been quiet on the offensive end up until that first 3-pointer.
“[Lee] hasn’t shot very well lately, since probably December or early January, he hasn’t shot very well, so this was good to see and hopefully that got him out of the slump,” said NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg.
He knocked down a pair of three throws early on, then converted one more free throw for his third point of the game to tie it 15-15, but much of the heavy lifting early on came from Wilson and Peterson.
But when Lee let the first three fly, it signaled his takeover of a game that was back-and-forth up until that point.
He sparked a late run that saw him score a basket near the hoop, followed by a three from Peterson, which JWP sophomore guard Landon Dimler responded to with a tough shot. But sure enough, Lee loaded up and fired from deep for his second made three, forcing a timeout with just under four minutes left.
The timeout didn’t slow Lee down. After Kaden Johnson hit a three of his own for JWP, Lee got a wide open layup off a scramble for a loose ball.
Dimler responded with a bucket, so Lee drilled his third 3-pointer of the game. Dimler came back with another bucket, so Lee connected on his fourth 3-pointer of the half with seconds remaining on the clock to send NRHEG into halftime up 38-26.
Lee went from having three points off free throws to exploding for 19 first-half points — including scoring the last 11 points of the half for the Panthers — and knocking down four 3-pointers in the process.
“To be honest, I didn’t think I was going to have this kind of night, but I seen that first three go in and I was like, ‘I like it,’ so I kept shooting and after I made the next one, I just kept going,” Lee said. “At halftime, I was like, ‘I’m just going to keep on shooting, I can’t stop.’”
Both teams knew exactly what they needed to do coming out of halftime, it was just going to come down to who executed better.
NRHEG wanted to tighten up defensively and try to limit the Bulldogs leading scorers in Dimler and fellow sophomore guard Memphis James while its offense flourished on the opposite end. JWP needed to stop Lee and made sure a player was glued to him every step of the way.
But as soon as Lee found himself open from three and connected on his fifth of the game, it signaled how the second half was about to go.
The Panthers kept trying to feed the hot hand, set several screens and moved the ball around in hopes of hitting Lee in a catch-and-shot scenario while the Bulldogs attempted to never let him slip out of their line of sight.
The cherry on top came after Peterson hit a three of his own and Lee stole the ensuing inbound pass, walked it out near the corner and made his easiest look from beyond the arc all night for his 10th and final 3-pointer.
“We played well as a team, I don’t think it was just me, we got everybody going,” Lee said. “Porter was hitting me when I was hot, Tyrone was hitting me in transition when I was hot. This game hopefully just keeps us going.”
By the time Lundberg subbed all of the starters out with nearly three and a half minutes left, NRHEG had built up a 36-point lead thanks in large part to Lee’s career-high and game-high 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Peterson finished with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Wilson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Will Tuttle added five points and Jaxon Beck and Jack Olson scored two points each.
The win also comes with a massive gain in confidence for a Panthers squad that recorded its third consecutive win and avenged an earlier loss to the Bulldogs in Janesville on Jan. 25. With the regular season nearly at a close, NRHEG is seeing everything come together with sections right around the corner.
“The last couple years have been a little hard to come by,” Lundberg said. “We won four games two years ago and last year we won five games, so to finally see this group do this to teams, be able to play this well, score and defend, it’s been a lot of fun.”