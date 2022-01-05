Fresh off the Capitol City Holiday Classic, the Owatonna Huskies kicked off 2022 by extending their undefeated conference streak with Tuesday's 74-61 win at Winona.
The Huskies improve to 4-0 in conference play (5-1 overall) and close in on Mankato West (5-0 conference, 6-1 overall) at the top of the Big 9 Conference. West leads Owatonna by one game after the Scarlets defeated Rochester John Marshall 73-48 Tuesday night.
The Huskies rolled past the Class AAA No. 9 Winhawks behind efficient shooting and creating turnovers.
As a team, Owatonna shot 56% from the floor and finished 7-for-20 from beyond the arc en route to the win.
Owatonna outscored the Winhawks 35-26 in the first half for a 10-point lead heading into halftime. Winona made a late push in the second half, but was still outscored 38-35 in the favor of the Huskies.
Senior guard Brayden Williams led the way with 26 points while shooting 61% from the floor and 40% from three, knocking down four 3-pointers against the Winhawks, while also adding two rebounds, two assists, one block and a game-high four steals.
Senior forward Evan Dushek and senior guard Ty Creger both played great games for the Huskies. Dushek posted 18 points (8-for-9 from the field, 2-for-2 on free throws), eight rebounds and one block. Creger added 17 points (5-for-9 from the field, 1-for-2 on threes, 6-for-7 on free throws), one rebound, one steal and a game-high five assists.
Senior guard Blake Burmeister connected on two 3-pointers and got one shot to fall inside the arc for eight points to go along with three rebounds and one steal.
Winona’s leading scorer, Jasper Hedin, recorded 10 of his 26 points from the free throw line after knocking down 10 of his 13 attempts.
Williams, Creger and Dushek were all in foul trouble with four each and Burmeister fouled out with five in his 27 minutes on the court.
Starting off the post-holiday break on the right foot, the Huskies host Rochester Mayo (1-5 overall, 1-3 conference) Friday night before taking on Park of Cottage Grove in the Breakdown Rochester Hoops Challenge on Saturday afternoon.