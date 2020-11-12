The Owatonna ninth-grade football team defeated Mankato West 52-20 Nov. 7th on a beautiful day for football.
The young Huskies played their best game of the year in beating a stout Scarlets team. The first half was almost flawless as they raced to a 44-14 lead to win their fourth game in a row.
The scoring started with a pass from Jacob Ginskey to Caleb Hullopeter that traveled 66 yards. Then on the ensuing West drive, Owen Beyer scooped a Scarlets fumble and raced in from 56 yards out and with the Ginskey two-point conversion the score was 14-0 early in the game.
The Huskies kept the fire hot with a Ginskey to Hullopeter pass and catch from 28 yards out for six points and they connected again for the two-point conversion to make it 22-8. Then Hullopeter stepped in front of an errant Scarlets pass and ran it in from 68 yards out for six points and then Ginskey ran the two-point conversion in for a 30-8 lead.
Montrell Powell then recovered the kickoff at the Mankato West 3-yard line, which led to another Ginskey to Hullopeter score from 12 yards out to make it 36-8. Ginskey then connected with Joseph Pirkl from 23 yards out for six points and the same duo connected for the two-point conversion to make it 44-14 at half.
The last touchdown for the Huskies was a 68-yard completion from Ginskey to Hullopeter for six points and then Ginskey hooked up with Pirkl to finish the scoring for the day.
Next game is Thursday, Nov. 12 at home versus Northfield at 4:30 p.m. This will be the last game of the year for the ninth-grade team.