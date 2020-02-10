Unable to solve Rochester Mayo’s stout defense, the Owatonna girls basketball team was simply no match for one of the Big Nine Conference front-runners in a 67-48 loss at the OHS gymnasium.
The Huskies — who shot just 32% from the field overall and 3-for-16 from downtown — played much better in the second half, but by the time they found a consistent rhythm, the Spartans had already manufactured a lead that swelled to 14 points at the break.
Lexi Mendenhall and Sarah Kingland accounted for the majority of Owatonna’s offensive production as the pair combined for 31 points. Mendenhall led the way with 16 points and to go with six rebounds. Kingland finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Holly Buytaert provided eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Owatonna (6-14 overall, 6-11 Big Nine) will play its five remaining regular season games in a 10-day span, starting with a showdown against an Austin team that is tied in second place with Rochester Mayo (17-4, 15-3) in the Big Nine Conference standings.
Rochester Mayo 67, Owatonna 48
Owatonna scoring: Ari Shornock 5, Lexi Mendenhall 16, Holly Buyaert 8, Audrey Simon 2, Sara Anderson 2, Sarah Anderson 15. Halftime: Mayo 34, Owatonna 20.