MONTGOMERY — Hitting the road in hopes of snapping a mini two-game slump, the Medford girls basketball team overcame the absence of its leading-rebounder and picked up a 61-44 nonconference win over Tri City United on Monday night.
“The girls did a nice job on the boards,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said of his team that took the floor without Katie Dylla (injury). “Jenna Berg has really stepped up her game on both ends of the court.”
Not only did Berg reach double-figures in scoring with 10 points against TCU, but she also chipped in four rebounds and a team-high four steals. Kiley Nihart paced the Tigers with 16 points while Emma Kniefel and Izzy Reuvers added 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The win over the Titans was the first of four games this week for Medford. After hosting NRHEG on Tuesday, the Tigers take on Randolph on Thursday and United South Central on Friday.
Medford 61, TCU 44
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 18, Isabella Steffen 1, Emma Kniefel 16, Izzy Reuvers 14, Wiese 2, Jenna Berg 10. Halftime: Medford 35-TCU 17.