MEDFORD — A monster second half turned a relatively close game into a rout in Medford’s 63-35 victory over United South Central on Friday night.
The Tigers led by just 11 points at the break, but out-scored the Rebels 28-11 in the second half to run away with the Gopher Conference game at the MHS gymnasium.
Kiley Nihart paced the balanced Medford offense with 23 points while Alorah Weise contributed a career-high 14 points. Senior forward Emma Kniefel added 13 points and Jenna Berg scored seve.
The Tigers (14-3 overall, 7-2 Gopher) — who played their fourth straight game without one of the conference’s leading rebounders, Katie Dylla because of injury — are back in action on Tuesday at Hayfield.
Medford 65, USC 35
Medford scoring: Brooke Purrier 3, Kiley Nihart 23, Emma Kniefel 13, Izzy Reuvers 3, Alorah Weise 14, Jenna Berg 7, Lilly Roehrick 2.