Game: Northfield (15-4-3, 7-1-1 Big 9) at Owatonna (13-8-2, 10-0-1), 7 p.m., Saturday.
Recent Results: Owatonna picked up its fourth shutout in five games with a 6-0 win over Rochester Mayo and has one more shot against the Spartans on Thursday. Northfield picked up its third straight win with a 2-1 victory over section foe Dodge County and will take on Mankato West Thursday night.
Last Matchup: The Huskies and the Raiders faced off Jan. 13 as the last two remaining undefeated teams in Big 9 Conference games and they ended up tying 2-2 after a scoreless overtime period.
1. Buckle down defensively late in the period
One of the things that led the Huskies to succumb to the tie on the road against Northfield was allowing late goals at the end of the second and third period. Owatonna was sitting in a good position up 2-0 following a goal from sophomore forward Samantha Bogen at 3:30 in the second. The Raiders proceeded to score with just over two and a half minutes left in the second and tied things up with just over a minute left in the game.
In the Huskies’ 4-2 loss against Gentry Academy directly following the Northfield tie, they gave up a goal with 30 seconds left in the first period and another with under six minutes left in the second period. Simply put, Owatonna needs to avoid allowing in the late goals that can easily shift the momentum of the game going into intermission, or in the case of Northfield, set up a tie in a conference title-deciding game.
2. Fall back on scoring depth
Like every team, the Huskies have their top goal scorers with junior forward Ezra Oien and senior forward Olivia Herzog leading the way with 15 goals each, but Owatonna’s ability to have multiple players find the back of the net has been a big part of their success in recent games. Winning five of their last six games, the Huskies have had at least five different goal scorers in all five wins.
In their Saturday win against Mayo, they ran three forward lines with Oien, Macy Stanton and Molly Achterkirch on one, Herzog, Samantha Bogen and Izzy Radel on another and a third that includes Gabriella Lamont, Averi Vetsch and a combo of Zoie Roush or Kaelyn Frear-Boerner. Both of the top two lines hold two of the teams top four goal scores (Herzog, Bogen and Oien, Stanton). On top of that, Owatonna has also seen scoring come from its blue line, which includes two-goal performances from Kendra Bogen against Red Wing and Abby Vetsch against Rochester Century. The Huskies have proven they can score with any line and now it comes down getting the puck into the back of the net.
3. Let the seniors raise the banner
As of publication, the Huskies still need to play Mayo on the road and Northfield needs to play Mankato West, but Owatonna has the chance to clinch an outright Big 9 Conference title on its home ice.
If the Huskies (31 points) pick up their second consecutive win over Mayo, they’ll at bare minimum clinch a share of the Big 9 title heading into Saturday with 33 team points. If Northfield defeats Mankato West, it’ll pick up four team points and sit at 31 heading into Saturday. Going off both teams winning Thursday night, Owatonna can become the sole owners of the Big 9 title if it wins or ties against the Raiders. If Northfield picks up the win, the Huskies and the Raiders will share the conference title.
Herzog, Lamont and Wolfe mentioned how special it would be to raise a conference banner to close out their careers following their senior night win over Red Wing, which makes Saturday night a must-win for Owatonna to claim the throne in Big 9 girls hockey.