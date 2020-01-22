In a sport that is too often decided well before the final race and transforms into an exhibition when one team builds a big enough lead, Tuesday’s finish between Owatonna and Mankato East was a thrilling exception to the rule.
With the Huskies needing to win or place second and third in order to surpass the Cougars heading into the final event, Owatonna’s Ethan Engels rose to the occasion and clocked a lifetime-best in the fourth and final leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay to give the Huskies a dramatic 97-85 Big Nine Conference victory at the OMS pool.
“I let the guys know the pressure was on and they delivered,” Owatonna coach Peter Rhodes said of the message he delivered prior to the final race. “Everything came together really nicely. It was a close, back and forth kind of meet all night and we won a meet I didn't think we would be able to pull off, which was a great surprise. Everyone really did a nice job doing what they needed to do.”
Overall, Owatonna posted 59 lifetime-best swims and collected eight first-place finishes.
Logan Steckelberg’s performance was one of the many highlights for the Huskies. He nabbed a pair of top-two individual times and participated in both blue ribbon relay squads (200 medley, 200 freestyle). His time of 2:03.95 was good enough for top honors in the 200 freestyle while his 1:00.71 in the 100 backstroke put him a close second behind the Cougars’ Logan Gustufson (59.25).
Versatile Colten Kamholz pulled off tight victory in the 50 freestyle when he beat Jack Slunecka by less than a quarter of a second, clocking a 24.48. Kamholz was also part of two first place relay teams and posted the best score in the diving portion with a 194.45 in an event where OHS accumulated the maximum 13 points.
Fletcher Schulz was part of the gold medal 200 medley and freestyle relays and dominated the 100 butterfly with a 56.90. Slunecka finished in a distant second with a 1:02.7.
Ryan Peterson racked up nine team-points by finishing first in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle.
SENIOR SALUTE
Taking the pool for the last time at home this season, the Huskies honored their seniors before the event. According to the team's official roster posted on the MSHSL web site, these individuals are Steckelberg, Kamholz, Payden Foster-Erickson and William Ruch.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Huskies will wrap up the conference schedule and look for their fourth win of the season when they travel to Faribault on Thursday, Jan. 30. After that, they will participate in the Big Nine Conference meet on Feb. 5-6.