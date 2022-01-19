It was a good night for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panther basketball Tuesday night as the girls and boys basketball teams rolled past United South Central. The girls won by 56 points and the boys won by 29 points over the Rebels.
Girls Basketball: NRHEG 78, USC 22
On their home court, the girls breezed past the Rebels thanks to production up and down the roster.
The Panthers (11-4, 6-1 Gopher Conference) led 54-13 at halftime. They proceeded to outscore the Rebels 24-9 in the second half while sharing time on the floor across their roster.
Faith Nielsen, Sophie Stork and Erin Jacobson led the way. Nielsen recorded 16 points, two steals, one block and one rebound, Stork provided a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Jacobson added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Preslie Nielsen added eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist, Andrea Briggs added eight points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal and Keira Lenort had six points, three rebounds and one assist.
Madison Murray added four points, two rebounds and three blocks, Hallie Schultz added five rebounds, two assists and one steal and Trinity Smith Vulcan added five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
“We were able to move the ball, get some wide open shots, and we made them tonight. Everyone received solid court time,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson.
Boys Basketball: NRHEG 71, USC 42
The boys pulled out a 29-point win in enemy territory for their third win in the last four games
The Panthers (6-5, 2-2) went up 32-15 entering halftime before outsourcing the Rebels 39-27 in the second half.
Seniors Porter Peterson and Tyrone Wilson led the way in scoring with Peterson’s team-high 20 points and Wilson’s 15 points.
They also benefited from plenty of scoring depth with nine points from Sam Olson, eight points from Jack Olson, seven points from Daxter Lee, six points from Ben Schoenrock and two points from Charlie Nissen, Jacob Beck and Will Tuttle.
“After playing [Maple River on Monday], I really liked how we came out on the defensive end. I think it took USC about eight minutes or so to score and a lot of that was how good we were playing on defense and forcing them into one shot and getting the rebound. Our offense started a little slow, but eventually we got into a little rhythm and got some good looks or layups,” said NRHEG boys head coach Isaiah Lundberg.
Both squads are set to face off against Randolph Friday night with the girls going on the road to face the Rockets (5-11) and the boys staying home to host Randolph (6-8).