The swimming and diving season for the Huskies is slowly coming to an end with the conclusion of the Section 1AA individual finals signaling the end for the swimmers, but for junior diver Cole Piepho, the season continues.
Owatonna’s divers showed out for the Section 1AA diving finals, where Piepho and sophomore teammates Henry Hilgendorf and Ethan Peterson rattled off fourth, fifth and sixth place finishes behind Piepho’s state-qualifying score of 277.20, Hilgendorf’s score of 247.00 and Peterson’s score of 242.55.
Piepho stands as the Huskies lone representative in the Class AA state meet.
“Overall we had a great season, even though we didn't reach all of our goals,” said coach Peter Rhodes. “It is hard to come back and swim fast a second time in finals with only one day of rest. We had guys continue to drop time in some events and then we had guys that held steady.”
Despite not advancing into the state swim meet, the Huskies still saw plenty of positives in the Section 1AA swim finals, which featured a few performances in the finals.
Sophomore Matthew Larson recorded one of the top Owatonna performances of the day in the 200 free finals, where he recorded a time of 1:49.63 to earn seventh place overall and in the 100 fly finals with a time of 55.74 for eighth place.
Junior Ryan Peterson joined Larson in the 100 fly and finished in first place of the consolation finals with a time of 57.23, which earned him ninth place overall. Peterson also swam in the 200 IM, where he finished in 10th place with a time of 2:08.27 for 10th place.
Other individual performances saw juniors Carter Quam finish in 11th place with a time of 23.14 in the 50 free consolation finals and David Rhodes finish in 11th with a time of 1:02:45 in the 100 back consolation finals.
The 200 medley relay lineup of Rhodes, Peterson, Logan Flynn and Quam earned sixth place with a time of 1:53.74.
Owatonna also recorded a pair of seventh place finishes in the 200 and 400 free relay.
Senior Evan Fosness, junior Evan Cole, freshman Spencer Copeland and Larson recorded a time of 1:41.34 in the 200 and Peterson, Quam, Rhodes and Larson recorded a time of 3:31.35 in the 400.
“I am very excited for next year since all but one of our varsity lineup will be returning,” Rhodes said. “We will continue to get faster and better.”
The Class AA diving finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.