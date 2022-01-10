The Owatonna boys basketball team was tasked with hosting Rochester Mayo in a Big 9 Conference matchup Friday night before heading over to Kasson-Mantorville to face off against Park of Cottage Grove in the Rochester Hoops Challenge on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies improved to 5-0 in conference play after defeating the Spartans 73-52, but dropped their second game of the year in a 58-52 loss in overtime to the Wolfpack not even 24 hours later. Despite the loss to Cottage Grove, Owatonna was able to celebrate senior guard Brayden Williams surpassing the 1,000 career point milestone.
Owatonna 73, Mayo 52
Continuing their fight to take over as the top team in the Big 9 Conference, the Huskies were able to keep stay undefeated thanks to their scoring depth and trademark defense.
The Spartans had a difficult time keeping up with Owatonna’s ability to get shots to fall as the Huskies converted at a higher clip from the floor and from beyond the arc. They shot 47 percent from the field (31-for-66) and knocked down 30 percent of their 3-pointers (9-for-30), whereas Mayo went 40.4 percent from the field (19-for-47) and struggled on long balls with a 12.5 percent 3-point percentage (2-for-16).
Owatonna had four scorers hit doubt digits with Williams team-high 19 points, Evan Dushek’s 16 points, Ty Creger’s 13 points and Blake Burmeister’s 12 points. The only Spartan to hit double figures was KaiRee Gadson with a game-high 20 points.
Where the Huskies thrived was on the defensive side of the ball. Owatonna out-stole Mayo 10-4 behind four steals from Williams, two from Burmeister and Collin Vick and one from Creger and Dushek.
Dushek also recorded a game-high two blocks with Williams and Burmeister both blocking one shot each while Mayo didn’t record any blocked shots.
The Huskies built up an 18-point lead heading into halftime up 41-23 and kept on the same pace in the second half where they cemented their 21-point victory over the Spartans and moved to 5-0 in conference play.
Park of Cottage Grove 58, Owatonna 52 (OT)
Not even a full 24 hours after defeating Mayo, the Huskies were gearing up for the Rochester Hoops Challenge against the Class 4A No. 10 Park of Cottage Grove.
The big highlight from the loss was senior guard and future Bemidji State Beaver Brayden Williams surpassing a major career milestone.
After recording a team-high 20 points, he surpassed the 1,000 career point mark as he continues to be one of the top scoring threats for Owatonna and in the Big 9 Conference.
It’s a tall task to ask a team to turn around and knock off one of the top teams in Class 4A boys basketball and the Huskies were on the verge of accomplishing that.
By halftime, they built up a two-point lead at 27-25 against a Wolfpack team that was converting at an efficient 50 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Huskies shot nearly 39 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three.
While not having a bad day shooting the ball, the Huskies couldn’t cool off the Wolfpacks hot day from the floor and from three. Owatonna closed out the game shooting nearly 42 percent from the field and nearly 30 percent from three, but the Wolfpack shot 48.7 percent from the field and connected on 50 percent of their 3-pointers.
In the overtime, the Huskies got outscored 11-5 to drop their second game of the season and move to 6-2 on the season.
On top of his 20 points, Williams added seven rebounds and two assists. Creger played a big role in the Huskies offense and recorded 17 points while shooting nearly 47 percent from the field and 60 percent from three point land.