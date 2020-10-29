Everything is fresh about the Owatonna volleyball team this year, and that includes the Huskies’ official Twitter account.
Browsing the team’s new profile for the first time, which was created just three months ago and can be found at “@VB_OHS,” I stumbled across a photo of a gray t-shirt with the word “Growth” etched across the middle in bold white lettering atop a thick line with “Outcome” beneath it.
The simple, yet equally profound message reveals everything you need to know about the Huskies’ philosophy this year: The results are far less important than the actual process. Basically, if the season ends with the program in a better place than where it started, 2020 can be considered a resounding success.
It’s about incremental growth — baby steps, if you will — and summoning the strength to keep the ship sailing forward despite the uneasy waters and the somewhat ambiguous nature of the entire campaign. The Big Nine Conference has improved tremendously since the last time Owatonna won its last championship and the often-foreboding atmosphere amid the ongoing pandemic is inescapable, a harsh reality that looms over all athletic teams this fall/winter.
Conversely, Owatonna didn’t drop from its throne atop the conference and section overnight, that’s rarely how these things work out. It took eight seasons, multiple years of turnover at every level of the team and three different head coaches for the program to drift this far from 2012 when the Huskies captured their most recent conference title. Though I sincerely doubt it will take another eight years to reach the top again, it will take some time. Patience is in order.
However...
I wish there was a little more palpable evidence to back this up, but I’m convinced the team is in the infancy stages of the complete revitalization project. The Huskies haven’t blasted off yet, but they’ve at least reached launching-pad and their trajectory is pointing up.
New head coach, Tai Tolle, is committed for the long haul and is intent on reshaping the program’s culture and allowing the on-court results to take care of itself.
In order to rebuild, you have to start from the ground up, and that’s exactly what the team is doing with things like offering free youth clinics throughout the fall, because its these future generations that will one day form the core of the Huskies’ varsity squad in the not-so-distant future.
During the tail-end of the Huskies’ dynasty that saw the team capture three section titles and two Class AAA state consolation championships from 2007-2012, the current crop of seniors were about the same age of the girls they are now instructing, so it’s neat to see things come full circle.
But enough about what was, or what will be, and let’s move on to right now.
Owatonna started the season 2-1, but has since dropped three consecutive matches against some of the toughest competition it will see on its abridged schedule. In fact, two of the Huskies’ three previous opponents — Northfield and Rochester Mayo — are a combined 10-0 as of Thursday afternoon and the Raiders have won all six of their matches by a combined score of 18-0.
Though it is going to be difficult to completely judge the on-court development until the Huskies — or any team for that matter — plays a full complement of matches (nonconference, tournaments, etc.) and competes beyond the section tournament, the Huskies are already 40% of the way to equaling last season’s win total through only six matches.
Owatonna has also managed to side-step the considerable lull that haunted last year’s team that started 0-11.
Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the Huskies perform against non-juggernaut teams such as winless Rochester John Marshall on Monday and against Red Wing (2-3) on Nov. 13.
The Huskies have solid blend of athletes from three different classes. Senior Emily Hagen started the season with a bang — recording nine kills in a 3-0 sweep of Albert Lea — and leads the team in that category through five matches while sophomore Ava Eitrem has accumulated 14 kills.
Haylee Mullenbach leads the back row with 34 digs, nearly half of which came against Winona last Saturday.
Bailey Manderfeld is tops on the team with more than 50 assists.