The Blooming Prairie boys are off to a rough start to the 2021-22 boys basketball season and they’re Tuesday night matchup wasn’t any easier as the Blossoms hosted the defending Class A state champions the Hayfield Vikings.
While they were able to put up a valiant effort against the Vikings, they simply couldn’t match the offensive output Hayfield was recording through both halves.
When halftime hit, the Blossoms were trailing 40-22 and allowed the Vikings to put up another 40 point half in the second while being outscored 40-27.
Blooming Prairie was led by senior forward Drew Kittelson, who led the Blossoms with team-highs 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Senior guard Colin Jordison backed him up with 12 points, as well as sophomore forward Zach Hein, who knocked down two three-pointers on his way to eight points.
Cooper Cooke added six points, Payton Fristedt had two points and Garret Farr and Brady Kittelson both recorded one point each.
The Blossoms had a tough time containing Hayfield junior guard Isaac Matti, who recorded a game-high 32 points. Easton Fritcher scored 15 points, Zander Jacobson scored 14 points and Ethan Pack scored 11 points for the Vikings as well.
Blooming Prairie will have some extra time off the court before returning to action Jan. 3 when it hosts Lyle-Pacelli.