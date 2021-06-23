The Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association released their All-State teams for Classes A through AAAA Wednesday morning and two local athletes found their names among the ranks of some of the best amateur baseball players the state has to offer.
Owatonna's Payton Beyer and Medford's A.J. Vandereide were named to the Class AAAA and Class AA All-State teams, respectively, alongside athletes from schools such as Mounds View, Stillwater, Providence Academy and St. Croix Prep. Beyer represents Owatonna's first All-State player since the MSHSBCA's website started tracking honorees in 2013, while Vandereide is Medford's first since Aaron Chappuis in 2015.
Both Beyer and Vandereide will be participating in the MSHSBCA's All-Star series as members of the South team that is set to take place in Chaska over the weekend. Gameplay begins on Friday evening when the South team faces off against the Metro East team at 5 p.m.