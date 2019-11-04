JANESVILLE — The sixth-seeded Medford football team allowed three touchdowns and three two-point conversions in the first quarter and never recovered in a 59-15 loss to top-seeded Blue Earth Area in the Section 2-AA championship game.
Despite the disappointing conclusion, the loss caps what was a successful season for the Tigers. Medford (5-6) battled through an injury to its star quarterback, Willie VonRuden, and finished the regular season riding a four-game losing streak only to pull off back-to-back upsets over No. 3 St. Clair/Loyola and No. 2 Maple River in the first two rounds of the postseason.
The Tigers, though, quickly realized that Friday’s top-seeded opponent was a completely different animal. The Buccaneers — who came into the game sporting a top 10 QRF and riding a five-game winning streak — bullied Medford on the ground and took a 24-8 lead with 4 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Koby Nagel — who gain 155 of BEA's 317 total rushing yards — scored on a short run at the 9:12-mark of the second quarter and sparked a 23-0 scoring spurt that all-but put the game away early in the third quarter.
Willie VonRuden and Josiah Hedensten each scored one touchdown for the Tigers.