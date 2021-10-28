Heading into the 2021 season, the Owatonna Huskies turned to senior quarterback Taylor Bogen to help lead their offense after they won the Section 1-5A championship with then senior Brayden Truelson in 2020.
With another senior Bogen under center this season, the Huskies were looking to repeat their success and maybe more with Minnesota high school football expanding back to normal after a shortened 2020 season.
After a rough start, including a 58-31 loss to Rochester Mayo on the road, the Huskies returned home to Owatonna to host Rochester Century in its home opener. The Huskies edged out Century 16-14, but in all the madness of a close game, they lost their quarterback. Bogen suffered a leg injury that forced him to the sideline and with their backup senior quarterback Grant Achterkirch playing with a club on his throwing arm to nurse a hand injury, the Huskies were forced to look further down the depth chart to find their answer at quarterback.
Fellow senior quarterback Cael Dowling got the start in Week 3 at Mankato West, but the No. 1 ranked Scarlets breezed past Owatonna on their home field in a 42-0 blowout of the Huskies. With a Week 4 matchup against a struggling Austin team, Owatonna wanted to bounce back from Mankato West and try something new at quarterback.
Getting the call
Enter sophomore Jacob Ginskey, who went from preparing for a junior varsity game to preparing to be the starting varsity job.
Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams’ reasoning behind giving starting reps to Ginskey came with his ability to throw the ball just as well, if not better, than the other quarterbacks, along with being smart on and off the field and showing physical and mental maturity over the years.
“I was very nervous, but also very excited,” Ginskey said of that first game. “A lot of my teammates came to me, supported me and were there for me. That helped a lot.”
The move to put in Ginskey allowed Owatonna to put Dowling in a starting linebacker role, which he was supportive of and allowed senior receiver Nick Williams to focus solely on offense and not be a two-way player, resulting in fresher legs on both sides of the ball.
Outside of a couple of turnovers, the idea worked to near perfection, as the Huskies dominated Austin 51-7 with their brand new, underclassmen quarterback passing for four touchdowns, three of which went to Williams.
Ginskey went 13-for-18 for 193 yards and four touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions. Williams snagged five passes for an outstanding 147 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Caleb Hullopeter caught the other touchdown pass from Ginskey on a 7-yard strike.
Defensively, Dowling helped force two fumbles and collected a half sack and four total tackles.
Figuring it out
From there on out, Ginskey was set in stone as Owatonna’s new leader under center. But as a sophomore navigating his way through the increased speed and intensity of varsity football, it became important for the seniors to take him under their wing in the early stages.
“It was very important in the early stages,” Williams said. “What is good now is that the Nick Williams-es, the Dylan Maas-es, when Jacob makes a mistake, they’re irritated with him, which means they have high expectations of him. They’ve gotten beyond the point of he’s the little puppy and now he’s our guy and he’s kind of held to the same standard as everyone else and I think that’s a positive sign.”
But over the course of the season, and as Ginskey grows more and more with every practice and every game, the sophomore quarterback has gone from learning how to walk with the help of the team to running on his own.
In his first three games as a starter, Ginskey led Owatonna to the home win over Austin, followed by a 26-7 road win over Northfield with big help on the ground by senior tailback Dylan Maas and a shutout 41-0 Homecoming win over Rochester John Marshall, where he posted one of his best games of the season after going 17-for-24 for 222 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
There’s always going to be ups and downs that come with a sophomore starting and Owatonna faced a major down Week 7 when the Huskies traveled to New Prague to take on a Trojans team that on paper was dead even with Owatonna.
Ginskey’s win streak as a starter came to a screeching halt with a 2-for-15 performance through the air for 24 yards and four interceptions, on top of losing a fumble for a grand total of five turnovers.
“The New Prague game was probably my worst game I’ve ever played,” Ginskey said. “My teammates were there and told me ‘Let it burn for the day, then flush it.’ Kind of forgetting my mistakes and moving forward helps me.”
But as Williams says, “The only way to overcome adversity is to face adversity and overcome it.” The following week against Kasson-Mantorville, despite a heavy dose of rain and mud, Ginskey lined himself up in a spot to overcome the adversity.
In conditions that didn’t favor passing the ball, especially coming off of the week against New Prague, Ginskey had a tall task. He was ready for it. On a third and long with nearly a minute remaining in a 14-14 tie with the KoMets on a wet and muddy field in Owatonna, Ginskey stepped up and fired the ball in the direction of Nick Williams, who started off in a one-on-one match up on the sideline.
The senior wideout went up and reeled the ball into his chest before coming down just in bounds for a massive pick up and a first down, which put the Huskies in field goal range. Drew Henson then knocked through the field goal for a 17-14 win in Owatonna’s regular season finale.
In Ginskey’s stint as Owatonna’s starting quarterback, the sophomore has gone 4-1 overall and has thrown for 575 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Playoffs
But now he faces a new challenge: The Section 1-5A playoffs.
Owatonna won it all in the 2020 section playoffs (but didn't get to compete at state, due to COVID-19), and it hopes to do it again. Ginskey and the Huskies managed to secure a first-round bye with the No. 2 seed to open the playoffs, and now they’re set to face No. 3 seeded Northfield in Owatonna in their first game of the playoffs.
With a road victory under their belt, they understand what it takes to beat the Raiders and have a better feel for how they play. A win over Northfield would put the Huskies in the Section 1-5A championship game once again, which would be played against the winner of No. 1 Rochester Mayo and No. 4 Rochester Century.
There’s been plenty of ups, and there’s been plenty of downs for Jacob Ginskey in his stint as Owatonna’s starting quarterback, but regardless of the good and the bad, excitement is at an all-time high heading into his first section playoff game.
“I’m very excited; our team is too,” Ginskey said. “We get to play Northfield. Obviously we played them in the regular season and beat them. We’re very excited to play them again.”