Coming off a victory at home against United South Central, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went on the road to face the Class A No. 8 Bethlehem Academy Cardinals. The Blossoms struggled on the road, falling behind and not being able to catch up in all three sets.
The first set of the night was the closest of the three with Blooming Prairie losing 25-12. The Blossoms fell 25-9 to the Cardinals in the second and the third set.
Blooming Prairie’s offense took a hit in Thursday’s matchup, as the Blossoms only tallied seven total kills, eight assists and one ace.
Abby Hefling recorded four of the Blossoms’ seven kills with Haven Carlson, Josie Hoffman and Sierra Larson all recording one kill each. Lexi Steckelberg posted three assists and the lone ace. Macy Lembke had four assists and Larson had one assist.
Defensively, Blooming Prairie struggled with a presence in front of the net with three total team blocks, two from Carlson and one from Lembke. As a team, the Blossoms recorded 31 digs with a team-high eight digs coming from Larson and Madi Lea each. Lembke and Anna Pauly both had four, followed by three from Carlson and one from Hefling, Hoffman, Clare Rennie and Grace Krejci.
The Blossoms will look to turn things around and bounce back into the win column when they return home to host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Tuesday in Blooming Prairie’s final regular season game.