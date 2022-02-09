When the Owatonna Huskies stepped off the court heading into halftime, they were leading the visiting Northfield Raiders by six points, but they knew that there was so much more to their game that could be improved.
Stepping onto the court for the second half, their efforts were rewarded in the Huskies’ 63-51 victory over Northfield to extend their winning streak to five games.
The key issues that Owatonna was struggling with in the first half was finishing at the hoop after drives, finding the open shooter close to the basket and knocking down its free throws.
While the Huskies held Northfield to 23 first-half points, they were leaving too many points on the floor, which included a 1-for-6 team performance at the free throw line.
“If we had made our layups and free throws in the first half, we should have been up by 20, so just focusing on the easy things: getting out on their shooters and finishing our layups and free throws,” said Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa. “”The second half, we had a little bit more patience and were able to see what was open and not force things.”
One of the things the Huskies had working in their favor was being able to fall back on scoring depth. Overall, there were 11 different Huskies that recorded at least a point and sophomore guard Carsyn Brady provided a spark off the bench with a team-high seven points through the first 18 minutes.
Senior forward Lexi Mendenhall and senior guard Holly Buytaert were the team's leading scorers with 10 points each. Ari Shornock and Hillary Haarstad added eight points each, Brady had her seven points, Audrey Simon had six points, Avery Ahrens and Lexie Klecker had four points each and Lauren Sommers, Kennedy Schammel and Makayla Mahlman had two points each.
As soon as the Raiders inbounded the ball to start the second half, it didn’t take long for Owatonna to settle in and brush off its first half struggles.
“Got a lot of bodies in, some of the younger girls did awesome just getting some time and feeling comfortable on the court,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “Carsyn Brady had a lot of energy in the first half for us as a sub.”
The Huskies started forcing turnovers and quickly transitioning them into easy points off fast breaks.
Combine that with activity on the offensive glass for additional second chance points, the Huskies turned what was a six-point lead into a lead as much as 21 points, all the while subbing in different girls off the bench.
Leading 41-31 with just under 12 minutes remaining, Owatonna started an eventual 20-9 run that ended with the Huskies up 61-40 with just over two minutes left.
Northfield was able to cut the part of the 21-point deficit in the final minutes, but the run was too much for the Raiders to handle.
“The girls need to realize we need to bring our intensity every single game, not play to anyone else’s level, finish and do what we need to do at the beginning of the game,” Hugstad-Vaa said.
Owatonna goes on the road Friday night to face Winona (3-14 overall, 3-13 conference) before returning home to get another crack at Rochester Mayo.