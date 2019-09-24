According to a number of news outlets in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, Lakeville South football coach, Tyler Krebs, has resigned as head coach, effective immediately.
Krebs, who has been placed on administrative leave from his teaching position at the high school, was forced to step down after a complaint was filed against him. The exact nature of the complaint and when it was first levied has not been confirmed as there is an open criminal investigation currently taking place. However, according to NBA Kare11 out of the Twin Cities, “Lakeville's Police Chief confirms it involves accusations of unauthorized computer access.”
The term “unauthorized computer access” could mean a wide-ranging number of things, including, but not limited to, the invasion of someone’s privacy without their consent and access to a website, program, server, service, or other systems using someone else's account or other methods.
Krebs took over at Lakeville South in 2017 and overhauled the entire program, installing a new run-heavy schemesystem similar to that of Elk River.
After winning three postseason games and making it all the way to the Class 6A state semifinals in 2018, the Cougars have won three of their first four games to start 2019.
Lakeville South competes in the Metro South District along with Lakeville North, Rosemount, Farmington, Eastview, Eagan and Burnsville.
The school has roughly 1,700 students.