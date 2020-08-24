After the novelty of the new season wears off, soccer tryouts aren’t typically anyone’s favorite time of the year.
This season, though, everything is different.
Beyond the sweltering late-summer heat, repetitive drills and extra laps conditioning around the field, the Owatonna High School girls soccer team is embracing the grind. After everything the players have endured over the previous six months, it just feels good to be out.
And you can sense it.
There is an extra gear to their preparation — a pep in their step, if you will — and a palpable sense of direction. The carrot they are chasing that ultimately winds through a condensed regular season campaign begins with an intriguing season-opening showdown next Tuesday on the road against one of the two teams the Huskies shared the Big Nine Conference title with in 2019, Rochester Century.
And that’s just it: There will be games. Someone will keep score and the stats will count. Every win, loss or draw will be amplified within the truncated schedule.
“It feels so great,” said Syd Hunst prior to practice last Thursday. “It's so nice to be back. It feels a little bit more normal to prepare for an actual game.”
Added fellow senior, Anna Herzog: “It’s absolutely awesome. I was really concerned that we wouldn’t have a season. I was trying not to be too hopeful just in case I was going to be let down. But now that we are here, I am so excited. It’s going to be awesome.”
Hunst and Herzog were just two of several OHS players that lost what would have been a busy offseason schedule to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who did decide to play for the Owatonna Soccer Association where restricted to practices and intrasquad scrimmages only while others, like senior Emma Dahnert, understandably decided to stay away from team-orientated drills altogether.
"I did a lot more individual workouts," Dahnert said. "Eventually I had some juniors come with me and we trained in the morning. That was nice to have them with me. I have been staying in shape by running and stuff over quarantine. I think everyone has been pretty much doing the same."
Regardless of the path they took this past summer, each player found themselves congregating at the Owatonna Soccer Complex on Monday to officially kick-start the 2020 season. With the playoffs still in question as the Minnesota State High School League sorts through the viability of hosting section and state tournaments, Owatonna's singular goal is pretty simple: Defend the conference championship.
Only this time the Huskies don’t want to share it.
“Talking with some of the returning players, they are proud to earn that title, but on the other hand, they were bitter that they didn’t hold it by themselves,” third-year head coach Nate Gendron said. “Their main goal is to be the only one holding that Big Nine title at the end of the season, so that’s what we are going to push for — they don’t want to share it with anyone else.”
After traveling to Century on Sept. 1, the Huskies’ ratified schedule — which originally featured close to 20 regular season games played from late-August through early-October — will include a second high-profile matchup to open the season when they host Mankato West, which was the third team to share the league crown last season.
From there, Owatonna will play their nine remaining games in a 27-day stretch, following a regular pattern that will alternate home and away with the boys. Unlike their counterparts, however, both of the the girls' Friday night games — along with their lone Saturday afternoon outing — are at home.
“I think having just the one weekend game will be nice because we will have that time to rest and recover our bodies,” Hunst said. “And instead of just Tuesdays and Thursdays, we have some Friday games in there as well. It’s going to look really different than it has in the past. But I am excited. It’s our version of Friday Night Lights.”
Before the games can begin, the coaching staff will be tasked with sorting through a pool of players that’s growing deeper larger and deeper each year. Individuals like Hunst, Dahnert, Herzog, Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch — among others — each have their positions solidified, but beyond that, the staff will have some difficult decisions to make in finding the right combination of athletes to replace last season’s cornerstone group of 10 seniors that helped OHS win a combined 18 conference games over the last two years.
“You look at that and it’s like ‘Oh my goodness, how are we going to replace that?’” Gendron said. “But after seeing them in action this week, I’m not concerned. We have a strong senior core stepping up this year and our junior class is really, really good. I have been talking with them and there is going to be some tough decisions within that group. Some are going to have to play JV just based on numbers and how many talented sophomores we have as well. There is depth all around, and I am excited about that.”
Another challenge the coaches are facing is abiding by the newly-implemented COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some of the main precautionary measures include temperatures checks/screenings for all players prior to practice, limited interaction between grade levels for the first week and reduced “pods” of players that cannot surpass 25 at a time.
Gendron remarked that the first couple of days were the hardest, but said that the players are changing their habits and starting to get increasingly comfortable with the “new normal.”
“Players and coaches, if they are on the sideline, they have to be wearing masks,” Gendron added. “The only time they don’t have to wear them is when they are engaging in physical activity. One of the great things about this facility is that we have enough benches that are socially-distanced, and we are using those as well. Before practice, we have thermometers and I've been telling the girls:’ Get here early. There’s no more rolling in here five minutes before practice.’ It's important that we get everyone screened every day. It’s a process, but we are getting there.”
PRESEASON NOTES
- Aside from the graduation of Asia Buryska and Kaia Elstad — both of which made first-team all-conference last year — the Huskies will be without senior Grace Wolfe, who decided to opt-out of playing a fall sport this year.
-Gendron expects to support three sub-varsity teams this fall, which, surprisingly, isn’t a trend amongst the majority of Big Nine Conference schools. In fact, Gendron remarked that some programs only have enough bodies to support two total teams (varsity and junior varsity).
-Owatonna finished 9-0-0 last year against its final nine opponents on this season’s schedule and out-scored those teams a combined 38-4 overall. The Huskies posted five shutouts against the group and allowed no more than one goal per game.
-This year’s captains are Herzog, Hunst and Dahnert.
-Dahnert, a defender, officially committed to NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State University last week, stating “it felt like home. I could see myself here for four years.”