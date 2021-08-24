The Owatonna Huskies boys soccer program has finished among the top three in the Big 9 Conference standings for each of the past 12 seasons and according to head coach Bob Waypa, they have no plans on not making it 13. That said, like many of the varsity teams at Owatonna High School, the Huskies will look a bit different this fall.
“We have a lot of new faces at all four levels,” Waypa said on a sweltering mid-August afternoon as the low drum beat of kicked soccer balls droned on in the background. “I expect a lot of energy and excitement because this is new for a lot of these guys.”
The Huskies are looking to build off their third place finish in the Big 9 last season and will aim to do so on the backs of their hungry, talented, though somewhat inexperienced athletes. Waypa believed that they have more than enough talent to compete against the likes of Austin and Northfield, the key is to find how all the new pieces fit.
Luckily Owatonna has four solid returners in Mason Cocchiarella, Nils Gantert, Drew Randall and Ty Svenby. Waypa and his staff will turn to the four athletes to help mentor their more inexperienced peers as they aim for the Big 9 title.
“The younger guys will be looking at them, especially early in the season,” Waypa said. “It’s one thing for tryouts where everyone knows everyone. But once you get in those first few games and you get knocked down, they’re going to look at them and say, ‘How are we going to respond?’”
The game of soccer is often much more fickle than that of football, basketball and volleyball. In those sports, athletes are given numerous opportunities to make something happen for their team. If an athlete makes a mistake, it’s easy to move on to the next play as it often occurs mere seconds later. Soccer, though, is much more methodical. The game is about striking at the correct time and waiting for the opponent to make an error.
“One mistake here and there, that’s usually the difference between first and third [in the conference],” Waypa said.
It’s up to the coaching staff and on-field leaders to make sure that the Huskies keep their game clean.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021: 7 p.m., Farmington
Saturday, Aug 28, 2021: 1 p.m., Hastings
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Lakeville South
Friday, Sept 3, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Albert Lea
Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Rochester Century
Thursday, Sept 9, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Austin
Saturday, Sept 11, 2021: 1 p.m., New Prague
Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021: 7 p.m., Northfield
Thursday, Sept 16, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Winona
Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021: 7 p.m., Rochester Mayo
Thursday, Sept 23, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Faribault
Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021: 7 p.m., Rochester John Marshall
Thursday, Sept 30, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Mankato West
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021: 3 p.m., Away vs. Lakeville North
Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021: 7 p.m., Mankato East
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Red Wing