Ty Svenby

Owatonna junior Ty Svenby (14) is one of the athletes returning to the 2021 boys soccer team after a successful season last fall. (File/SouthernMinn.com)

 By JON WEISBROD jon.weisbrod@apgsomn.com

The Owatonna Huskies boys soccer program has finished among the top three in the Big 9 Conference standings for each of the past 12 seasons and according to head coach Bob Waypa, they have no plans on not making it 13. That said, like many of the varsity teams at Owatonna High School, the Huskies will look a bit different this fall.

“We have a lot of new faces at all four levels,” Waypa said on a sweltering mid-August afternoon as the low drum beat of kicked soccer balls droned on in the background. “I expect a lot of energy and excitement because this is new for a lot of these guys.”

The Huskies are looking to build off their third place finish in the Big 9 last season and will aim to do so on the backs of their hungry, talented, though somewhat inexperienced athletes. Waypa believed that they have more than enough talent to compete against the likes of Austin and Northfield, the key is to find how all the new pieces fit.

Luckily Owatonna has four solid returners in Mason Cocchiarella, Nils Gantert, Drew Randall and Ty Svenby. Waypa and his staff will turn to the four athletes to help mentor their more inexperienced peers as they aim for the Big 9 title.

“The younger guys will be looking at them, especially early in the season,” Waypa said. “It’s one thing for tryouts where everyone knows everyone. But once you get in those first few games and you get knocked down, they’re going to look at them and say, ‘How are we going to respond?’”

The game of soccer is often much more fickle than that of football, basketball and volleyball. In those sports, athletes are given numerous opportunities to make something happen for their team. If an athlete makes a mistake, it’s easy to move on to the next play as it often occurs mere seconds later. Soccer, though, is much more methodical. The game is about striking at the correct time and waiting for the opponent to make an error.

“One mistake here and there, that’s usually the difference between first and third [in the conference],” Waypa said.

It’s up to the coaching staff and on-field leaders to make sure that the Huskies keep their game clean.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug 26, 2021: 7 p.m., Farmington

Saturday, Aug 28, 2021: 1 p.m., Hastings

Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Lakeville South

Friday, Sept 3, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Albert Lea

Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Rochester Century

Thursday, Sept 9, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Austin

Saturday, Sept 11, 2021: 1 p.m., New Prague

Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021: 7 p.m., Northfield

Thursday, Sept 16, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Winona

Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021: 7 p.m., Rochester Mayo

Thursday, Sept 23, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Faribault

Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021: 7 p.m., Rochester John Marshall

Thursday, Sept 30, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Mankato West

Saturday, Oct 2, 2021: 3 p.m., Away vs. Lakeville North

Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021: 7 p.m., Mankato East

Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Red Wing

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments