Owatonna's Landen Johnson wrestles in the championship semifinal in the 160-pound weight class during Saturday's Class AAA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Owatonna's Cael Robb wrestles in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday in the 132-pound weight class of the Class AAA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Owatonna's Landen Johnson wrestles in the championship semifinal in the 160-pound weight class during Saturday's Class AAA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Owatonna's Cael Robb wrestles in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday in the 132-pound weight class of the Class AAA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Editor's note: More in-depth stories from the state wrestling tournament will be published Monday.
A title defender, a history-maker and a redemption all wore Owatonna wrestling singlets Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul during the Class AAA state wrestling title.
Owatonna senior Landen Johnson was clinical in the defense of his state championship at the 160-pound weight class. In Saturday's semifinals, Johnson notched a 5-0 win against Willmar's Jonas Anez.
In the championship Saturday night, used an early lead to secure a 10-3 victory against St. Michael-Albertville's Jed Wester. Johnson led 5-0 at the end of the first period thanks to a takedown and three near fall points.
Earlier Saturday night, senior Rian Grunwald claimed the 114-pound state title in the first-ever girls high school state tournament. Grunwald first won a 10-6 decision in overtime in the semifinals Saturday afternoon thanks to a takedown and two near fall points with 50 seconds left in the first extra period.
Grunwald's championship victory provided less dramatics, as she cruised to a 10-2 victory against Aitkin's Madelyn Strohmayer. Grunwald led 2-0 after the first period, 5-2 after the second and added a total of five near fall points in the third period to wrap up a state championship.
Earlier Saturday, Cael Robb claimed third place in the 132-pound weight class.
He first won 5-0 in the championship quarterfinals and then advanced out of the consolation semifinals by medical forfeit. In the third-place match, Robb met Apple Valley's Jayden Haueter, who beat Robb 2-1 on Friday in the championship quarterfinals.
Robb got the better of Haueter in Saturday's third-place match with a 4-2 victory. After a scoreless first period, Robb snagged a 2-0 lead in the second period and helped ice his victory with a takedown with 1:20 left in the third period to take a 4-1 lead. Haueter escaped with one minute left to cut the lead to 4-2, but Robb stayed on his feet to secure his third-place medal.