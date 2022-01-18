...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Owatonna sophomore forward Owen Beyer (11) scored one of the Huskies’ three goals against Academy of Holy Angels. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna boys hockey team has seen some of the best that Class AA and Class A have to offer. Monday’s 8-3 loss against Academy of Holy Angels was no different.
The Stars are among one of the seven teams receiving votes to be a top 20 ranked team in Class AA. The Huskies have also played Gentry Academy, which is another one of the seven teams.
The Huskies started off on the wrong foot with the Stars scoring the first goal just over three and a half minutes into the game, but quickly responded nearly two minutes later with a goal from senior forward Tanner Stendel off an assist from Casey Pederson.
Holy Angels proceeded to rattle off four straight goals, placing Owatonna in a 5-1 hole before the Huskies got back on the board.
Senior forward Ryan Gregory tallied his second goal of the season with four minutes remaining in the second period to cut the Stars lead down to 5-2.
They added a power play goal with just over a minute left to go back up 6-3, but sophomore forward Owen Beyer canceled it on a power-play goal with one second remaining in the period. Stendel and Caleb Vereide were credited with assists on Beyer’s fourth goal of the season.
Owatonna ran out of answers with Holy Angels adding two more goals in the third to ice the game and dropping the Huskies to 2-13-1.
The Huskies look to snap their winless skid Thursday night when they host Rochester John Marshall (4-7).