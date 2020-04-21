STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association officially canceled all spring high school sports Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.
Canceled sports include baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and track and field. WQOW-TV reports the WIAA will allow virtual coaching to continue through June 30 and expanded out-of-season coach contact opportunities to 30 days for spring athletes during the summer.
The cancellation was expected after Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month extended his stay-at-home and school closure orders through May 26. The order continued a prohibition on all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests.
Across the border, the Minnesota State High School League had yet to make a decision as to the fate of its spring sports as of Tuesday night, but an official announcement is expected to be made within the next week.
Currently, teams are not allowed to practice until Monday, May 4.
At this point, though, it appears unlikely that Minnesota would go against the trend set by its neighbors to the east as players, coaches and fans have started to accept what appears to be an inevitable decision to completely shut down all organized activities and sports until at least July.