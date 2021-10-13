The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms returned home Tuesday to host the United South Central Rebels in a match where the Blossoms started hitting their stride after the Rebels tied things up.
They took the first set 25-23 in close fashion, but proceeded to fall 25-18 in the second set, setting up a decisive third set.
Despite the loss, Blooming Prairie bounced back strongly to take the lead with a 25-13 win, which it would repeat the same score in the fourth set to claim it’s 3-1 victory over USC.
One of the key factors for the Blossoms’ success was a strong offensive presence in front of the net.
Blooming Prairie saw double digit kills from three separate players with Abby Hefling posting a team-high 13 kills, followed by 11 kills from Sierra Larson and 10 kills from Haven Carlson. The Blossoms also had four kills from Anna Pauly and one kill from Macy Lembke, Josie Hoffman and Lexi Steckelberg.
Lembke and Steckelberg helped Blooming Prairie’s offense flow thanks to a combined 30 assists, with 18 from Lembke and 12 from Steckelberg. Lembke, Hoffman and Hefling has two aces each.
As a team defensively, the Blossoms posted 12 blocks, highlighted by three blocks from Carlson and Clare Rennie, as well as two from Hefling.
Madi Lea led the team with 17 digs with Larson behind her with 11 digs. As a team, Blooming Prairie had 63 digs.
The Blossoms will go on road Thursday when they travel to Bethlehem Academy, then will return home Tuesday, Oct. 19 against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to close out the regular season.