In the blink of an eye, it feels like we have gone from preseason tryouts to the home-stretch.
The fall is like that, short and sweet.
Believe it or not, the Owatonna soccer teams have exactly six more days of regular season action before gearing up for the Section 1-AA tournament starting on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
As we gaze at the final week of the schedule, the race to pay the most attention to is the battle for the girls Big Nine Conference championship and Section 1-AA second seed.
In what is a bit of a cluster at the top of the conference standings, Owatonna currently sits in a virtual tie with Mankato West in first place with a 6-1-0 record. The Scarlets — who lost to the Huskies, 3-0, earlier this season — have played one more game than OHS and boast a 7-1-0 league mark.
Rochester Century (5-1-0), Northfield (4-1-0) and technically, Rochester Mayo (4-2-0), also remain in the picture. Owatonna lost to the Panthers at home on Sept. 5 and defeated the Spartans on the road on Sept. 19. As for the Raiders, the Huskies will make the trip to Northfield on Monday in a game that will all-but eliminate the loser from contention. In fact, NHS might already be out of the race by then, depending on how things shake out on Thursday night against Mankato West.
Owatonna’s three other league games are against winless Faribault (Thursday, late), Winona (1-7-1) on Tuesday and John Marshall (2-5-1) on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Oh, and let’s not forget about the Huskies’ pivotal showdown against fellow Section 1-AA team, Farmington, on Saturday. According to the unofficial sectional standings published on Minnesota-scores.net, Owatonna is positioned in the second slot, one notch below Lakeville South and one ahead of the Tigers.
Farmington started the season with back-to-back losses to big-school powers, Wayzata and Minnetonka, and have since gone 6-3-1 in their previous 10 outings. Along the way, they have defeated the likes of Rochester Mayo (2-0), Rochester John Marshall (3-0) and Northfield (1-0). The Tigers only setbacks in the span have been against No. 10-ranked Lakeville South (3-1), Lakeville North (2-0) and Eagan (1-0).
Owatonna defeated Mayo by a similar score (2-1) as the Tigers and lost by a similar margin against the Cougars (2-0). As for Eagan, it’s not great as the Huskies suffered their biggest defeat in a number of years in an 8-0 decision on Sept. 7.
Boys still playing for postseason position
As the regular season winds down, Owatonna’s main goal is to simply get healthy and properly prepared for the wide-open section tournament.
The Huskies are positioned in the sixth spot of the eight-team field (as of Thursday morning), but that’s not necessarily the end of the world. No team boasts a better QRF than Northfield at No. 14 and the third seed at the moment, Rochester Century, is just 1-3-1 against sectional opponents and is one of the four teams to settle for a tie against the Huskies so far this season.
If the playoffs started today, Owatonna would travel to Rochester to take on the Panthers in the opening round. Northfield, Farmington and Lakeville South would also have home games while Mayo, New Prague and John Marshall would be on the road.
After traveling to Faribault on Thursday, the Huskies will play three games in five days to cap the regular season, starting with a trip to Lakeville South on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start. There is actually quite a bit hanging in the balance in this matchup as both teams look to sneak into the top four in the Section 1-AA bracket and play their opening-round game at home.
If Owatonna can upset FHS on the road and take care of business against Winona (3-7-1) on Tuesday and John Marshall (0-6-1) on Thursday, it has an outside chance of earning a home playoff game.
It’s a bit wobbly at the moment, but Lakeville South is currently wedged into the No. 4 position between No. 3 Century and No. 5 Mayo. The three teams, plus Owatonna, are separated by just five spots in the QRF rankings.