The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva track and field teams find themselves battling against an all-too-familiar opponent for spring sports teams around the state of Minnesota this year: inexperience and a lack of numbers.
According to coach Duey Ferber, who will be entering his 32nd year on the job, the NRHEG track and field squad saw a number of talented athletes graduate from their program since 2019 — the last season the Panthers were able to compete due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — particularly from the boys' side of the roster. As for the girls, their numbers are down considerably and are left without even a single senior on the roster.
The goal for this season, according to Ferber, is to simply take it one step at a time and seek to make improvements each day.
"We will focus on getting better everyday," Ferber said. "We have some awesome older kids that will help shape the younger kids."
ROSTER
BOYS
Brandon Howieson, senior
Daniel Nydegger, senior
Caden Riewer, senior
Max Seltun, senior
Eric Arvis, junior
Jaxon Beck, junior
Matthew Mueller, junior
Nikolas Petsinger, junior
Evan Beckmann, sophomore
Aden Berg, sophomore
Samuel Christenson, sophomore
Lucas Hanna, sophomore
Makota Misgen, sophomore
Conner Nelson, sophomore
Jed Pfundt, sophomore
Sawyer Prigge, sophomore
Parker Bunn, freshman
Jaylin Raab, freshman
William Tuttle, freshman
Gavin Sletten, eighth grade
Jacob Karl, seventh grade
Devon Nelton, seventh grade
Trevor Selover, seventh grade
GIRLS
Brittyn Anderson, junior
Natalie Johnson, junior
Journey Utpadel, junior
Torri Vaale, junior
Alexus Chambers, sophomore
Raquel Fischer, sophomore
Katie Zimmerman, sophomore
Makenzie Mueller, freshman
Evelyn Nydegger, freshman
Annabelle Petsinger, freshman
Kyra Spies, freshman
Gracie Williams, freshman
Malonna Wilson, frehsman
Holly Bartness, seventh grade
Chloe Riewer, seventh grade
Quinn VanMeldeghem, seventh grade
SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 8 — NRHEG meet, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 — NRHEG meet, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 22 — at United South Central meet, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 29 — at Faribault meet, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4 — at Hayfield meet, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, May 10 — at Blooming Prairie meet, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13 — at United South Central meet, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 20 — NRHGE meet, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25 — Girls Gopher Conference meet, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 27 — Boys Gopher Conference meet, 4:30 p.m.