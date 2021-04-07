nrheg track (copy)

NRHEG will look to improve each day and develop for the future in their return to track and field action. (File/southernminn.com)

 By SHAFIN KHAN skhan@wasecacountynews.com

The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva track and field teams find themselves battling against an all-too-familiar opponent for spring sports teams around the state of Minnesota this year: inexperience and a lack of numbers.

According to coach Duey Ferber, who will be entering his 32nd year on the job, the NRHEG track and field squad saw a number of talented athletes graduate from their program since 2019 — the last season the Panthers were able to compete due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — particularly from the boys' side of the roster. As for the girls, their numbers are down considerably and are left without even a single senior on the roster.

The goal for this season, according to Ferber, is to simply take it one step at a time and seek to make improvements each day. 

"We will focus on getting better everyday," Ferber said. "We have some awesome older kids that will help shape the younger kids."

ROSTER

BOYS

Brandon Howieson, senior

Daniel Nydegger, senior

Caden Riewer, senior

Max Seltun, senior

Eric Arvis, junior

Jaxon Beck, junior

Matthew Mueller, junior

Nikolas Petsinger, junior

Evan Beckmann, sophomore

Aden Berg, sophomore

Samuel Christenson, sophomore

Lucas Hanna, sophomore

Makota Misgen, sophomore

Conner Nelson, sophomore

Jed Pfundt, sophomore

Sawyer Prigge, sophomore

Parker Bunn, freshman

Jaylin Raab, freshman

William Tuttle, freshman

Gavin Sletten, eighth grade

Jacob Karl, seventh grade

Devon Nelton, seventh grade

Trevor Selover, seventh grade

GIRLS

Brittyn Anderson, junior

Natalie Johnson, junior

Journey Utpadel, junior

Torri Vaale, junior

Alexus Chambers, sophomore

Raquel Fischer, sophomore

Katie Zimmerman, sophomore

Makenzie Mueller, freshman

Evelyn Nydegger, freshman

Annabelle Petsinger, freshman

Kyra Spies, freshman

Gracie Williams, freshman

Malonna Wilson, frehsman

Holly Bartness, seventh grade

Chloe Riewer, seventh grade

Quinn VanMeldeghem, seventh grade

SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 8 — NRHEG meet, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 — NRHEG meet, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22 — at United South Central meet, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 29 — at Faribault meet, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4 — at Hayfield meet, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 10 — at Blooming Prairie meet, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 — at United South Central meet, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20 — NRHGE meet, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25 — Girls Gopher Conference meet, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 — Boys Gopher Conference meet, 4:30 p.m.

