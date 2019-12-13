Huge opening period propels Owatonna to 3rd consecutive victory

The Owatonna boys hockey team took another step on Thursday evening in proving that its season-opening loss was probably just a fluke.
Dominating all phases of the game and playing in front of their homes fans for the first time all season, the Huskies strung together their third consecutive victory with a 6-1 win over Rochester John Marshall in Big Nine Conference action at the Four Seasons Centre.
The decision elevates Owatonna to 3-1-0 overall and 2-0-0 in conference games. Since its 4-1 loss to Apple Valley on Nov. 30, the Huskies have out-scored their previous three opponents by a healthy 18-3 margin, allowing just one goal in each contest.
On Thursday night, OHS set the tone with a high-scoring opening frame and breezed to the finish, peppering 43 shots-on-goal and scoring at least once in every period.
The only goal the Huskies surrendered came late in the third with the game well out of reach at 5-0.
Dom Valento paced the super-productive OHS offense with two goals and one assist while Tanner Stendel, Casey Johnson, Wyatt Oldefendt and Zach Kubicek each added one goal.
Taylor Bogen had his fingerprints all over the game as well, assisting on three goals in three different periods.
In what would ultimately snow-ball into a four-goal opening salvo, Stendel got the party started for the Huskies when he buried a shot at the 9:38-mark of the first period, setting off a flurry of goals that saw Johnson, Kubicek and Valento all find the back of the net in a 6-minute span.
Having fully grasped momentum in the opening 17 minutes, Owatonna scored just two goals in the game’s final two periods, but continued to tilt the ice in its favor and out-shot the Rockets 22-11 in the span.
John Marshall — which was left a tad wobbly after the Huskies overwhelming offensive showcase in the opening period — finished 0-for-3 on the power play for the game and was fruitless in six shots in the first two periods.
The Huskies’ lead swelled to 5-0 on an Oldefendt goal at the 10:32 mark of the second before the Rockets got on the board late in the third.
Valento capped the scoring and tallied his ninth point of the season at 13:33 of the final period.
Zach Wiese stayed true to his steady save-percentage and stopped 11 of the 12 shots against the Rockets and has saved 30 of the last 32 attempts he’s seen between the pipes.
After playing its first three games of the season away from home, the Huskies will hit the road once against for another three-game road trip, starting with a nonconference game against Chanhassen on Saturday. From there, they will head to Northfield on Tuesday and Tartan on Thursday.
Having played more games than any team in the league, the Raiders have built a significant cushion in the conference standings with 12 points. Owatonna, Albert Lea and Rochester Century are each unbeaten in conference games and are tied for second with six points.
OWATONNA 6, ROCHESTER JM 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Tanner Stendel, 9:38
O—Casey Johnson (Zach Kubicek, Austin Mundt), 10:33
O—Kubicek (Mundt, Johnson), 15:25
O—Dom Valento (Brody Homan, Taylor Bogen), 16:15
SECOND PERIOD
O—Wyatt Oldefendt (Bogen, Valento), 10:32
THIRD PERIOD
JM—Ryan Hus (Sam Hanson), 13:06
O—Valeno (Bogen), 13:00
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (11 saves)