The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Ev Berg Invitational Thursday which was hosted at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.
The varsity girls tied Eastview in team score with both squads recording 112 points, but the Huskies got the third place nod based on spread time. They trailed second place Northfield (74) and first place Rochester Century (72).
The varsity boys took fourth place with a team score of 100, which fell behind third place Nova Classical Academy (91), second place Rosemount (53) and first place Lakeville North (47).
Owatonna also saw third place finishes from its boys and girls JV squads. The girls fell behind Century (first) and Rosemount (second) and the boys fell behind Rosemount (first) and Lakeville North (second).
The varsity girls third place finish was powered by Carsyn Brady, who took ninth place with a final time of 19 minutes, 41.02 seconds. The Huskies rattled off finishes from Anna Cox (20:31.97) in 21st, Jaci Burtis (20:41.75) in 24th and Paige Thompson (20:45.91) in 28th. Jeni Burtis (35th), Laura Stevensen (45th) and Kendra Melby (60th) rounded things out for the Huskies.
The varsity boys saw a fifth place finish from Preston Meier, who posted a time of 16:21.38. Not far behind him was Connor Ginskey, who finished in 11th with a time of 16:38.66. Brayden Williams finished in the top 20 of runners in 20th with a time of 17:14.99. Trevor Hiatt (29th), David Smith (35th), Brenden Drever (43rd) and Jack Sorenson (54th) also finished for Owatonna.
On the JV side, the boys had a 10th place finish from Ethan Peterson (17:59.39) with Gavin DeWitz (14th), Avery Cords (15th), Dylan Meiners (18th), Tanner Smith (22nd) and Henry Hilgendorf (23rd) behind him.
The JV girls third place finish was helped by an 11th place finish from Ava Cox (21:34.62), 12th place finish from Kiara Gentz (21:35.54) and a 13th place finish from Audrey Hudock (21:37.98). Kaitlin Bruessel finished in 19th place with a time of 21:51.00.
Owatonna cross country will be back in action on Tuesday when the Huskies participate in the Mankato Invite.