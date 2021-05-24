The spring high school sports season is quickly drawing to a close and, with that, awards season is quickly approaching.
Multiple local athletes will be recognized in the coming weeks for the high-quality of play and performance they display on the diamond, field and track over the last couple of months.
This began this past weekend when three local baseball players were named to the 2021 South All-Star team by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association.
Payton Beyer and Matt Seykora from Owatonna High School as well as A.J. Vandereide from Medford High School were named to the 20-person team alongside athletes from Mankato, New Ulm, Albert Lea and other towns in the region. Seven other teams comprised of athletes from all over the state of Minnesota were created and an All-Star Series will be played on June 25-26 at the Chaska Athletic Park in Chaska, MN. The South All-Stars will take on the Metro East team — which includes athletes from schools such as Forest Lake, Woodbury and Stillwater — at 5 p.m. on June 25.
Beyer and Seykora form the foundation for an Owatonna Huskies team that found itself towards the top of the Big 9 standings this spring.
Beyer — the team's leadoff hitter — leads Owatonna in nearly every offensive category including hits (31), RBI (15) and runs scored (20). Seykora — who is no offensive slouch himself with numbers that rival that of Beyer — is the Huskies' ace on the mound; as of this writing, he is 5-0 on the season with 31 strikeouts and a 2.35 ERA in a team-high 38.2 innings pitched.
Vandereide played a critical role during the Tigers recent 6-2 stretch and is the team's top hitter and pitcher.
Additionally, Owatonna High School activities director Marc Achterkirch recently announced that the school will be hosting their annual Athletics Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 26. This event will see numerous Owatonna athletes recognized for their strong years athletically, culminating in the various Athletes of the Year being named. The nominees are as follows:
Junior Female Athlete of the Year
Ava Wolfe
Taylor Schlauderaff
Olivia Herzog
Junior Male Athlete of the Year
Grant Achterkirch
Landen Johnson
Preston Meier
Senior Female Athlete of the Year
Anna Herzog
Sarah Kingland
Grace Wolfe
Senior Male Athlete of the Year
Payton Beyer
Zach Kubicek
Matt Seykora
Other honors that will be distributed include: the male and female Senior 110% awards, "O" Club awards and the Excel and Triple "A" award winners.
The ceremony will take place at the Owatonna High School auditorium at 5 p.m.