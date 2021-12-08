Owatonna High School announced Tuesday that it will no longer be accepting cash, card or check payments at the gates and/or doors of events and that all future tickets must be purchased electronically starting Jan. 1, 2022.
The electronic tickets can either be purchased through the HomeTown Fan app by going to owatonnaactivities.com, clicking on “Hometown Ticketing,” scrolling down to the individual game tickets and selecting “get tickets” next to the game of interest.
To purchase and access tickets through the HomeTown Fan app: search 'Owatonna' or '55060' at the top of the screen, select your ticket, set up your account, enter payment information and the tickets or activities pass will be in the “ticket box” located at the bottom of the screen.
For those without access to online tickets, they’ll be available for purchase from the OHS activities offices or the OHS main office on school days from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. also starting on Jan. 1, 2022.
Individual game tickets are published one to two weeks before the event and will cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Owatonna High School is also offering activity passes for purchase that allows access to all regular season home games, plays, musical and pop concerts and can be purchased electronically or as a hard pass from the OHS activities office.
The prices for the activities pass purchased electronically through Hometown Ticketing and for the hard pass are as followed:
Students: $43 (plus credit card processing fee) electronically, $45 for the hard pass
Adults: $93 (plus credit card processing fee) electronically, $100 for the hard pass
Husband/wife: $143 (plus credit card processing fee, one will receive the digital pass and the other can contact the activities office to receive a hard pass), $150 for the hard pass
Senior citizen (62+ out of district): $43 (plus credit card processing fee), $45
Senior citizen (62+ in district): Hard pass is free, no electronic option
District employee spouse: $48 (plus credit card processing fee), $50 for the hard pass