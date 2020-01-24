ROCHESTER — Blowing teams out is starting to become a habit for the Owatonna boys hockey team.
The Huskies are just that good.
Hitting the road for a Big Nine Conference game against Rochester John Marshall, Owatonna extended its latest winning streak to four consecutive games with a 10-1 blowout on Thursday night.
The nine-goal margin is Owatonna’s seventh victory this season by at least four goals and third such win in its last six outings.
For the season, the Huskies (13-3-0 overall, 7-1-0 Big Nine, 26 points) are out-scoring their opponents by an average margin of 5-1, which is tops in the entire Big Nine Conference. In fact, OHS is one of just four teams in the 12-team league that is averaging more goals per game than the opposition.
Against the Rockets, Owatonna scored just 11 seconds into the game and took a 2-0 lead less than a minute later.
John Marshall made things semi-interesting — albeit for about three minutes — by drawing with a single goal at the 7:28-mark of the opening period before the Huskies finished the stanza by ringing up four unanswered goals to break the game wide open.
John Marshall actually finished with a discernible edge in shots-on-goal, but was repeatedly denied by Owatonna goalie Zach Wiese. The senior tallied a season-high 34 saves, turning away all 32 of the Rockets’ shots in the final two periods.
Zach Kubicek spearheaded the Huskies’ offensive onslaught by recording his third hat trick in the last six games. He scored four goals — three of which came in the opening period alone — and handed out a pair of assists.
Kubicek jump-started Owatonna’s offense by scoring a mere moments after the opening face-off and capped the scoring in the decisive first period with 1 minute, 36 seconds on the clock to give his team an insurmountable five-goal advantage.
Casey Johnson was second on the team in points with three, dishing out two assists and scoring one goal. Collin Pederson (2 assists), Dom Valento (1 goal, 1 assist) and Brody Homan (2 assists) also finished with multiple points.
After the Rockets drew within 2-1 on a goal by Shawn Sutton in the middle of the first period, Kubicek ignited a back-breaking scoring spurt by converting a shot at the 8:37-mark. Johnson and Tanner Stendel then recorded back-to-back goals before Kubicek rounded out the scoring in the first period at the 16:24-mark to make it 6-1.
Stenden, Wyatt Oldefendt and Kubicek each scored in the second period before Sam Knoll cemented the final margin with the lone goal in the third.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna hits the road for a nonconference game against one of the state’s top Class A teams, Gentry Academy, on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Stars are 14-3-0 overall and are ranked No. 7 in the state based on the latest QRF rankings released at Minnesota-scores.net. One of their marquee wins came on Nov. 23 when they defeated Rochester Century 3-2.
Gentry Academy, which is a private school in St. Paul that plays its home games in White Bear Lake, also took down OHS common opponents, Northfield (10-4), Tartan (5-4 OT) and Rochester Mayo (8-2). In its latest game, Gentry lost to North Branch 6-3.
Owatonna 10, Rochester John Marshall 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Zach Kubicek, 0:11
O—Dom Valento (Collin Pederson, Taylor Bogen), 1:09
JM—Shawn Sutton, 7:28, PP
O— Kubicek, 8:37
O—Casey Johnson (Brody Homan, Kubicek), 12:39
O—Tanner Stendel (Kubicek, Johnson), 15:12
O— Kubicek (Valento, Pederson), 16:24, PP
SECOND PERIOD
O—Stendel (Casey Pederson, Joey Dub), 0:40, PP
O—Wyatt Oldefendt (Johnson, Brody Homan), 6:30
O— Kubicek (Aaron Bangs), 16:58, PP
THIRD PERIOD
O—Sam Knoll (Austin Mundt), 8:45
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (34 saves)