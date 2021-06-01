The Section 1A baseball playoffs kicked off Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie when the No. 8 Awesome Blossoms fell to the No. 9 WEM Buccaneers, 9-1.
The Buccaneers got off to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as the skies to the south grew dark with storms that blew through the southeastern portion of the state after a sacrifice bunt was followed by a sharp single. Blooming Prairie loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but was unable to bring anyone home, a trend that continued throughout the remainder of the game.
The Awesome Blossoms would load the bases yet again in the fourth inning, but were able to only score one after Charlie Heimerman was hit by a pitch. WEM took advantage of their opponent's inability to deliver on offense and broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning and a three-run sixth thanks to a death-by-1,000-paper-cuts approach at the plate; they strung together numerous singles with the occasional walk and Blooming Prairie error to take their ultimately insurmountable lead.
Buccaneer's pitcher Ethan Bartelt threw a complete-game gem, striking out nine and allowing only one run to cross the palte. He also contributed three hits.
"He threw well. Got ahead, stayed ahead. Had a couple spots where he got in a jam and he was able to work himself out," WEM coach Joshua Smith said after the game.
WEM collected 10 hits as a team, an explosion of offensive output for a team that averaged just under five runs per game this spring.
"That was huge. I'd have to check out book, but I think that was the most hits we've had all year," Smith said. "We just put the pressure on them and kept it going and that paid off for us in the end."
WEM's Kurtis Crosby contributed two hits and drove in a team-high two RBI, tied with teammates Kolin Rients and Dylan Ahlman.
Heimerman led the Awesome Blossoms offensively, going 2-for-2 and driving in the team's lone run. Jacob Naatz and Dylan Johnson also added hits. Chris Naatz and Luke Larkoski combined to toss seven innings and struck out four.
Blooming Prairie will lose nine seniors from their team that went 6-12 overall and 5-5 during section play by the time next spring rolls around. They will return only two athletes next season who have any modicum of varsity experience.
"It's going to be an interesting summer and going into next spring. I've never been in this position before. We have a lot of underclassmen that are going to have to fill a lot of big roles for us next year," Awesome Blossoms coach Matt Kittelson said. "Pitching being the number one. We bring back one pitcher that was really a reliever. That's going to be a huge thing and they've got to get reps, they've got to get games."
As for those nine athletes who will be moving on to bigger and better things, Kittelson was sure to tell them after the game that they won't cease being Awesome Blossoms simply because they will no longer be donning the silver and black uniforms.
"I just wished them luck and told them that I'd always be there for them if they needed anything," Kittelson said. "They're all just good kids. They're good kids, they're good students. They're not out causing trouble around town. They're respectful. They work hard. They're just all-around good kids."
While Blooming Prairie's season is over, WEM advances to the second round of the Section 1A playoffs and will face off against the Gopher Conference champion and No. 1 ranked team in Class A Hayfield Vikings (19-0, 14-0) on Thursday. The Vikings and Buccaneers have battled twice already this season with Hayfield claiming both by a combined score of 20-1.
Smith knows that his team will be facing a formidable opponent to begin the double-elimination portion of the tournament, but added that he's not worried about facing any added pressure.
"Honestly, go out and have fun," Smith said of what his message will be to his team prior to the matchup against Hayfield. "Play like we did today. Be aggressive, be a little bit of a spoiler if we can. Otherwise, just have fun. This game's supposed to be fun and obviously when we have fun we play well."
First pitch between the Buccaneers and Vikings is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Riverland Community College in Austin, MN.