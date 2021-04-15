To say the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team began their season on the right foot would be a bit of an understatement.
The Buccaneers (1-0) defeated the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms (2-1) in convincing fashion Thursday afternoon, claiming victory by a score of 17-1 in five innings.
"I was very happy. First game of the season and we won it exactly how we need to," WEM coach Crystal Lamont said following the game. "[We had a] big loss losing our dominant pitcher from a couple of years ago and so we knew [Gloria Cortez] would have to step in and throw strikes...The girls made some phenomenal [defensive plays] out there. We knew we'd have the sticks, we just needed to go out and score runs and we exceeded my expectations."
WEM threatened to score in both the first and second innings by getting multiple runners on base, however, clutch hitting remained elusive until the third. The Buccaneers scored four runs in the top of the frame and added two more in the fourth to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Blooming Prairie responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, however, the game took a quick and violent turn in favor of WEM in the fifth.
The Buccaneer bats exploded in the top of the fifth inning as they scored 11 runs by making hard contact and spraying the ball all over the field.
"WEM came out and they were hitting the ball and they were hitting gaps. When it comes to that, we could just do our best and get the ball in," an upbeat Awesome Blossoms coach Jenna Volgarino said.
Brielle Bartelt led WEM offensively, going 4-for-5 with a triple and driving in four runs. Emma Woratschka went 3-for-4 at the plate and added five RBI of her own, while Lindsay Condon went 2-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored. On the rubber, Cortez pitched a complete game, allowing only four hits and striking out four.
For Blooming Prairie, Allison Krohnberg pitched four and one-third inning, allowing 10 earned runs and striking out four Buccaneer batters. Lauren Schammel went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Lexi Steckelberg went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
The Awesome Blossoms had ten-runned both of their previous opponents entering Thursday's game and while the result wasn't necessarily what Volgarino wanted to see, she does believe that WEM's punch to the mouth provided her team with a little perspective that would make them better in the long run.
"Do we have things to improve? Absolutely. But it's also good because now we can improve the next time," Volgarino said. "It's only our third game, but it's the first time really being challenged and [it kind of] exposed some of those things we need to work on. This game will definitely help us improve as a team."
WEM returned to the diamond on Friday afternoon in a matchup with St. Clair, however, the game was completed after publishing deadline. Blooming Prairie is next in action on Monday against Bethlehem Academy. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 in Blooming Prairie.