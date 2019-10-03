If Sol Havelka wasn’t Sol Havelka, things could have gone much differently in the battle for the most high profile position on the Owatonna football team.
If the senior wasn’t blessed with the maturity to see things for the way they are and the leadership skills to keep any possible frustration from bubbling to the surface, the Huskies could be in a real pickle right now.
Instead, they are flying high and attacking teams with a prolific quarterback combination that has yet to be fully contained.
“It’s been cool,” Havelka said after practice on Wednesday evening. “Me and Brayden (Truelson) get along super well, so that helps.”
Beyond the cool demeanor and the wide smile, one might assume that Havelka would be at least a little bitter about losing his starting position to Truelson just one season after guiding the Huskies to the state championship as the team’s unquestioned starter throughout the playoffs.
One could assume that, but they would be wrong.
“I think we have both been gifted with strong leadership skills and are strong mental guys,” Havelka said. “We both can take a deep breath when it’s not our turn and understand the situation. And when it’s our turn, we can take another deep breath and just go out and execute. I think we both do a great job of not getting upset about things and talking through it and being able to relax and go have fun with the guys.”
Taking a step back, finding a niche
Havelka wasn't at full strength when the initial preseason evaluation process by the coaching staff began during two-a-days this past August. After suffering an injury to his elbow last April, he wasn’t healed enough to unleash his full potential and Truelson took advantage of the extra reps and hasn't looked back.
Havelka, though, has never felt sorry for himself. Nor has he felt entitled to the position he owned as the starting quarterback for a state championship team. It’s been one heckuva ride, and it’s not even over yet.
This is what the last 14 months have looked like for the young man:
-Earns starting spot in August of 2018 and throws four touchdowns in his first career game on the road at Faribault
-Suffers an ankle injury during practice in preparation for Week 2. Starts the forthcoming game against the Spartans and only lasts a couple possessions before leaving the game with discomfort.
-Sits out Week 3 against Austin.
-Plays sporadically throughout the remainder of the regular season as he recovers from injury.
-Regains starting position for postseason and helps guide the Huskies to the Class 5A state championship.
-Suffers elbow injury in April.
-Loses starting job to Brayden Truelson in August after being unable to unleash his full potential due to discomfort in his throwing arm.
-Flourishes as team's change-of-pace quarterback through five games.
“It’s been super fun,” Havelka said. “The same thing with baseball; me and Brayden both pitch, so we have worked together before. But it’s fun to be around him. He’s cool and we like to make fun of each other, so it’s easy to come off the field and make a little comment and then get right back to work and dialing things up and seeing what we saw from the sideline and get better throughout the game. Brayden has been here pushing me to get better and I think I’ve pushed him, too. That’s great to have.”
The proof of Havelka and Truelson’s mutual-admiration relationship is in the numbers, plain and simple. The duo has combined to complete 64 of 89 passes for 915 yards and 11 touchdowns, numbers that rival those of any single quarterback in the Big Southeast District. The 71.9% completion-rate would be tops in all of Class 5A.
Havelka alone has completed 16 of 22 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, but it’s been the added dimension of his legs that has truly made him dangerous.
“It has kind of developed over time,” Havelka said. “I enjoy running the ball. Having two older brothers, I love having the contact part of football and you lose that a little when you become a quarterback. That’s why I love the blocking part of it too. (Running) has helped the team out, so whenever I can do that, I am happy. It gets the eyes off the tailback so we can pop a big run when they are concentrating on me.”
Havelka actually leads the team in rushing average at 8.3 yards-per-carry, turning just 12 attempts into 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Putting it all together, Havelka has contributed 345 yards of total offense and five touchdowns playing in roughly a quarter of the team's snaps. He admits there are some inherent challenges with starting the game on the bench, but acknowledges there are some major advantages as well.
“It’s nice to be able to see what’s going on beforehand and see what they are running,” Havelka said. “Brayden will come off and tell me what’s going on and I can give him some pointers too. Being able to have that run game and throw the defense off-guard and show them something different is huge.”
Time to shine, literally
One of the major benefits both Havelka and Truelson have enjoyed has been the superior play of the offensive line. Owatonna’s pass protection has been nothing short of excellent, and not only have the Huskies allowed only a small handful of sacks, but they’ve barely allowed their quarterbacks to be hurried.
“It’s great to have time back there and know that I will be able to make my reads,” Havelka said. “And then with running, there was a play against Faribault where I rolled out and they all came with me and it’s nice to have them right there. They are all super smart and they know what’s going on in the run and pass. It takes a load off both of us. You can just be comfortable.”
A quarterback, a winner, a leader
If there ever was a player cut from a quarterback cloth, it’s Havelka. He grew up watching his older brother, Abe, shatter every conceivable passing record in school history and guide Owatonna to the 2017 state championship. In the Huskies’ massive Class of 2020, he’s been the team’s undisputed signal-caller since seventh grade and has spent the last five years honing his skills and building a strong connection with his pass-catchers such as Matt Williams, Ethan Walter, Isaac Oppegard and Carson DeKam.
“We are all really good friends and we like to hang out each other,” Havelka said. “They have been some of my best friends growing up and some of my best friends now. I have confidence in each one because I have thrown them passes since we were seventh grade. I know who I am throwing to. It’s fun to have that connection.”
Moving forward, head coach Jeff Williams has no intention of altering from his platoon tactic at quarterback. He’s expressed the fact that neither has given him any reason to do otherwise, and until further notice, Truelson will remain the starter and Havelka will spell him from time-to-time.
Havelka, of course, has no complaints. The Huskies are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state, and to him, team success is priority No. 1.
“It’s all about winning the state championship and whoever’s turn it is, we are going to go do it. We have two guys that are capable of doing the same thing,” Havelka said.