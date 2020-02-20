Two records down, maybe one more to go for Owatonna junior Fletcher Schulz.
His latest performance during Wednesday's Section 1AA swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center knocked off what had been the oldest record posted on the wall of the Owatonna swimming pool — Troy Loeb's 1984 time of 54.5 seconds in the 100 butterfly.
Schulz raced to the wall in 54.03 seconds Wednesday to not only qualify for Friday's championship final, but place the school's 100 butterfly record next to his top time in the 100 backstroke that he set at last year's section meet.
"He's been shooting for that for the last couple years, and he felt he could really get it this year," Owatonna coach Peter Rhodes said. "He ended up at a 55 at Big 9, so he just needed to drop another second and he was able to do that."
While Rhodes wan't entirely sure whether Schulz was going to break the record Wednesday or Friday, he had a good idea the junior was going to set it either way.
Now that it's out of the way, there's not as much worry about a letdown Friday after a hard taper, although that hasn't limited Schulz in the past.
"It's hard to swim fast again the second day, so usually when we see big drops it usually happens the first day," Rhodes said. "With us, we shave right away the first day and some teams don't shave until the second day. Last year, Fletcher also broke the backstroke record, and that time he dropped time on the first day, but then also dropped more time on the second day."
The third program record might be set Friday in the 200 medley relay, in which Schulz joined with senior Logan Steckelberg, junior Caleb Belting and senior Colten Kamholz to finish sixth in 1:42.85.
While that's still about a second and a half off the school record, the Huskies posses an ace in the hole in the form of Kamholz, who wasn't shaved due to Thursday's diving preliminaries at Rochester John Marshall High School, but will be for Friday's finals.
"After diving (Thursday), he'll be shaved (Friday), so he should be able to drop some time to hopefully get us to where we need to be," Rhodes said.
In addition to Schulz in the butterfly, Owatonna also qualified for another individual championship final and two other individual consolation finals, in addition to all three relays returning for Friday.
Belting dropped three second off his 100 breaststroke to finish sixth and qualify for the championship final, while Schulz and Steckelberg snagged ninth and 10th in the 100 backstroke to qualify for the consolation final.
"It went really, really well," Rhodes said. "We had lots of guys with really big time drops. This is a meet we swim toward all year and we don't really rest for anything else other than this one, so it's good to see all this hard work pay off."