Scoring on a trio of big plays, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown held off a strong comeback from Medford to beat the Tigers 20-14 in front of a packed crowd at the Buccaneers' homecoming football game Friday in Waterville.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Domanik Paulson scored two of the touchdowns and intercepted a pass.
A Tiger fumble on their own 19-yard line set up the first touchdown. Paulson scored it on a 15-yard pass down the middle from freshman quarterback Preston Grams to give the Bucs a 6-0 lead with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Paulson caught the pass on the 5-yard line, broke a tackle and dove into the end zone. The kick for two points failed.
"Basically we drew that up, and we could tell from the play before when we took a time out that the inside was a little weaker, so coaching really helped us out and recognized that and got us the touchdown," Paulson said.
Paulson also scored the second touchdown on an unplanned fake punt. When the rusher looked like he might block the punt, Paulson took off on his own on a sweep to the right and scored on an 80-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion run failed, and the Bucs led 12-0 with 9:49 to play in the third quarter.
"It was a supposed to be a real punt," Paulson said. "I made a play, the guy came inside and kind of broke into our punt. I realized that I might not get it off, and he might block it. I saw the right side was open, so I took chance and just took off, and it ended up working out really well.
On the next kickoff, the Bucs tried a pooch kick by Kymin Morsching, and senior tight end Sam Rezac covered it on the 38-yard line.
"It happened to get a good bounce," Paulson said.
But Medford held the Bucs on downs.
Then, Paulson made a diving interception which put the Bucs at their own 32-yard line with 5:06 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers quickly answered with an interception by defensive back/quarterback Justin Ristau that he ran back 70 yards for a touchdown. Jacob Andrews kicked the extra point to cut the WEM's lead to 12-7 with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter.
The Bucs answered with a 70-yard drive for touchdown. Senior wide receiver Jonathan Remme had the big play, a 50-yard run that put the Bucs on the Tigers' 22-yard line. He took the pitch to the left and broke a tackle or two along the way.
Then freshman halfback Morsching scored on a spin move with 1:42 left in the third quarter. The run for two points made it 20-7 WEM with 1:47 to play in the third quarter.
Medford then drove 68 yards for a touchdown. A 16-yard pass from Ristau to junior wide receiver Connor Jones put the ball on WEM's 16-yard line.
Senior Tyler Buck ran the ball 11 yards to the 5-yard line, and he finished it off with a 5-yard run for touchdown. Andrews kicked the extra point, and the Bucs' lead was reduced to 20-14 with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter.
Medford threatened to score late in the game, driving down to the Bucs' 36-yard line with 54 seconds to play, but at fourth-and-4, a pass fell incomplete, and WEM took over and ran out the clock.
"We fought the whole game, and they fought right back every play," Paulson said. "it was back and forth. Every series counted.
"That was a great defensive stop at the end. We really focused up at the end and got the win."
With the win, WEM moved to 3-2, while Medford dropped to 0-5.
Medford hosts New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
WEM hosts St. Clair/Mankato Loyola (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.