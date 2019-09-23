MILACA — The Owatonna girls cross country team finished in the upper-half of the final standings at the annual Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies racked up 308 points from its top five finishers and ended in 11th place of 24 Class AA teams. Eighth-grader, Carsyn Brady, posted a top 10 finish in ninth place and navigated the course in 19 minutes, 56.8 seconds.
Madelin Bruessel was next in 68th place at 21:43.6 and was followed by Jaci Burtis (21:53, 69th), Kaitlin Bruessel (22:02.5, 77th) and Jeni Burtis (22:37.4, 85th).
Stillwater put four runners in the top 10 and won the event with 56 points. Wayzata freshman, Abbey Nechanicky, was the top individual finisher with a 18:52.3.