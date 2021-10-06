Playing in its second consecutive road game after losing 3-1 to Byron on Monday, Owatonna’s volleyball team traveled to Faribault Tuesday night. Unlike their game with Bryon, the Huskies pulled out a 3-1 win, their first over the Falcons in five years.
Owatonna started off on the right foot, taking the early momentum and lead following its 25-10 win in the first set.
Faribault was determined to defend its home court and bounced back in the second set, beating the Huskies 25-19 to tie the game.
With the potential for both teams to claim the lead, Owatonna prevailed in the tightest set of the night in a 25-23 win.
With momentum back on its side, the Huskies won the match in the fourth set with a 25-20 victory.
Sophomore outside hitter Mehsa Krause and junior opposite hitter Ava Eitrheim led the Huskies offense through the four sets with 15 kills for Krause and 12 kills for Eitrheim. This was made possible by senior setter Bailey Manderfeld, who posted 26 assists.
Junior libero Lainey Smith also made a big difference in Owatonna’s offense when it came to serving with a team-high five aces.
Defense was also important in holding off the Falcons’ attempt to take control of the game. The Huskies benefited from 19 digs by Smith, 16 digs from senior Leah Welker and 13 digs from Manderfeld. Senior middle blocker Audrey Simon stayed busy at the net with four blocks.
After two straight games on the road, Owatonna will return home Thursday when it hosts Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m.