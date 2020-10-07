My how quickly things can change in the game of soccer.
For the Owatonna boys, they entered Tuesday’s Big Nine Conference finale with a few concrete goals: One, the Huskies wanted to win and clinch the second seed for the forthcoming Section 1-AA tournament and two, they were hoping to polish off their clean sheet at home this season and secure their six shutout in six games at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Less than two minutes into the first half, Owatonna’s original pregame objectives had either completely evaporated, or were in serious peril.
Forget the shutout, the Huskies were simply trying to stay above water.
“From the neck up, we were losing it,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said of his team’s effort in the first half. “Thirty seconds into the game, I mean, we were just too relaxed and you can’t be that way. It was an eye-opener tonight.”
After surrendering its first goal of the season on its home field less than 60 seconds into the opening frame and clawing back to pull even at halftime, Owatonna regrouped and actually found itself in great position to win the game as the second half before ultimately being forced to settle for a 3-3 draw against Rochester Mayo in a physical showdown that featured three yellow cards, two penalty kicks and countless takedowns.
In a season where overtimes have been eliminated by the Minnesota State High School League, the deadlock was just the first of the season for both teams and puts the Section 1-AA opening-round matchups into focus as teams wait for the official seeds to be announced this weekend.
Owatonna came into the contest with a realistic shot at securing the all-important No. 2 spot and home field advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs, but will now likely be forced to settle for third behind Rochester Century and Northfield. As of Wednesday, the Huskies were ranked No. 26 in the QRF and ended 2-1-1 against sectional opponents with the only defeat in those games coming against the top-seeded Raiders.
Century moves to 8-2-1 overall after beating Winona on Tuesday and is undefeated in its last six outings. The Panthers are ranked No. 23 in the Class AA QRF and will likely meet Rochester John Marshall in the postseason opener. Meanwhile, Owatonna’s quarterfinal opponent is projected to be Lakeville South (2-3-5) of the tough South Suburban Conference.
Mayo (7-3-1) is slated to earn the No. 4 seed and could see New Prague to start the postseason.
“We can’t start behind the eight-ball next week,” Waypa said. “And this game probably cost us the second seed. And, you know, the difference between the second and third seed is huge. We might get a team like Lakeville South in the opening round and that’s a much taller order than a team like JM, for instance.”
On Tuesday night, Owatonna played from behind on its home turf for the first time all season, but showed a great deal of resilience against the fast and physical Spartans. Ryan Gregory pumped life into the Huskies and leveled the score at 1-1 by burying on a header off a free kick with 32 minutes, 1 second on the clock.
Mayo regained the lead roughly 20 minutes later, but it didn’t last long. In the first of what would prove to be two huge calls inside the box, Owatonna drew a penalty kick with 9:09 on the clock and Fletcher Schulz kept his approach simple, gliding forward and striking a shot with his heel that snuck into the bottom right corner of the net after skipping under the out-stretched arms of the Mayo goalie.
The Huskies sustained their momentum into the early portion of the second half and took their first lead of the game when Benny Bangs attacked a bouncing ball in front of the net and headed it past the goalie just two minutes into the stanza.
The game remained at a one-point margin until the Spartans earned a penalty kick of their own and cashed-in roughly 15 minutes later.
Both teams had some few solid chances to steal the game down the stretch, but came out empty in the game’s intense final 10 minutes.
“We are going to take this is a positive and say, hey, let’s learn so the next time we get in this position we won’t make some of the same mistakes,” Waypa said. “We will learn.”