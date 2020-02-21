Nine area wrestlers secured a spot in the Class A state meet Friday at the Section 2A meet in Blue Earth.
Six Medford wrestlers advanced to the state meet while New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Ralph Roesler, Westfield’s Colton Krell and Dylan Nirk punched their tickets to the Xcel Energy Center.
The Tigers’ Charley Elwood defeated Blue Earth’s Caleb Beeler 6-0 at 132 pounds for the section title.
Medford’s Tate Hermes secured a spot at the state meet with a second-place finish at 145 pounds. Hermes lost to Blue Earth’s Koby Nagel by major decision 11-3 in the championship bout.
Medford’s Willie VonRuden won the 152-pound title with a 10-4 decision over Maple River’s Caden Ochsendorf.
Josiah Hedensten will join his Tigers teammates at state after finishing second at 160 pounds. Hedensten lost 12-5 to Blue Earth’s Max Ehrich in the title match.
Roesler claimed the 170-pound title with a 7-5 win over Maple River’s Wyatt Simon.
Medford’s Brennon Hoffman defeated Blue Earth’s Nick Lawrence 3-2 in a true second match to lock up his spot in the 220-pound weight class.
Medford’s Gavin Hermes also won a true second match at 285 pounds by beating Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Armani Tucker 4-2.
The Class A individual state meet begins Friday at 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.