The Medford Tigers went on the road for the final time of the 2021 regular season in a 43-0 losing effort against St. Clair-Loyola.
One of the main issues affecting the Tigers Friday was costly turnovers. Medford coughed up the ball three times, two of which were on kick returns, and the Tigers were intercepted twice.
Senior quarterback Justin Ristau completed six of his 12 pass attempts for 61 yards and no touchdowns, while throwing for two interceptions in the process.
Junior Charley Elwood hauled in one pass for 12 yards, but ultimately lost control of the ball. As a kick returner, Elwood returned four kicks and fumbled the ball on one of the attempts.
Jesse Ortiz returned three kicks for 44 yards, but also recorded a fumble in the process.
Outside of the turnovers, Medford’s offense struggled to get moving. Junior running back Garron Hoffman led the Tigers offense with his 11 rush attempts for 72 yards. As a team, Medford posted 169 total yards off 108 rushing yards and 61 passing yards.
Defensively, the Tigers let up 438 total yards with 303 of those yards coming from St. Clair-Loyola's passing offense and 135 coming from its ground game.
Tate Hermes led the defense with 13 total tackles, followed by nine from Reed Cumberland and six from Hoffman. Milo Gonzalez recorded the lone sack for the Tigers.
Medford has one last shot to get into the win column Wednesday night, but it will be a tall task, at the Tigers host an undefeated Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms team.