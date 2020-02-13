Here are the top three local events taking place on Friday night:
1. Owatonna gymnastics at Section 1-AA competition, 6 p.m.
The Huskies will make the short trip to Rochester Century for the annual competition and enter as one of the favorites, but will certainly be in for a fight in their attempt to secure a fifth consecutive championship.
The field will not only include one of the top teams from the Big Nine Conference in Northfield, but Rosemount and Farmington will also be making the trip from the highly-competitive South Suburban Conference.
According to the latest Minnesota Coaches Association poll, Rosemount enters as the highest-ranked squad in the eight-team field at No. 12 with an average score of 142.458.
Technically, No. 19 Northfield is the second-highest on the list with a 140.875, but the Raiders recently posted a 145.65 at the conference meet in Austin and finished in a close second behind the No. 22 Huskies (145.875). Farmington is ranked No. 20 at 140.775.
After a bit of an up-and-down start that featured a few injuries and unexpected absences due to illness, Owatonna has rounded into form over the past three-plus weeks and is coming off its best score of the season at the Big Nine meet. The Huskies have surpassed 145 in two of their last four competitions and are averaging 144.35 in their last five outings.
As well as the Huskies have performed in recent weeks, though, first-year coach Evan Moe doesn’t feel like his team has reached their ceiling and knows there is almost no room for error moving forward.
“Overall, we have a lot left in the tank,” he said. “(That’s) comforting, but also worrying because we've had a rough couple of meets this year and they've never been on the same event. We really need to just piece everything together and we could be looking at going a high 148 or 149 at sections.”
2. Girls basketball: Blooming Prairie at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Not only is this a matchup of Steele County teams, but one of the ultra-rare occasions in which both remain mathematically alive in the race for the Gopher Conference championship on the final date of league competition.
For Medford (20-4 overall, 11-2 GC), it’s pretty simple: Win and secure a title. However, the only way for the Tigers to earn their second consecutive outright crown would be for United South Central to pull off an improbable upset over W-E-M (19-4, 11-2) on Friday.
The simple fact that Medford is in the hunt this late is quite an accomplishment. It was only about 30 days ago that the Tigers stood two games behind the seemingly unbeatable Buccaneers and one game behind the Awesome Blossoms after losing to Blooming Prairie 49-41 on Jan. 14. Since then, Medford is 10-1 overall and 6-0 against conference opponents while W-E-M and BP have each suffered unexpected losses to Hayfield and NRHEG, respectively.
The Tigers also handed the Bucs their second Gopher Conference defeat on Feb. 7, thus creating a three-way deadlock atop the standings that will only be decided after Friday’s action.
As for the Awesome Blossoms (18-4, 10-3), the best-case scenario would be to share the title, and that’s highly unlikely considering they would obviously need to beat the red-hot Tigers and hope for a miracle in the USC-W-E-M game as well.
Either way, Medford and BP have stitched together a pair of highly successful campaigns, and at the very least, squaring off against a capable opponent this late in the season is an excellent primer for the forthcoming postseason.
3. Boys basketball: Faribault at Owatonna, 7:30
The Huskies and Falcons will renew a longtime rivalry in a matchup of teams that have drifted in completely different directions this season.
Owatonna (12-9, 10-7) has emerged as one of the hottest teams in the Big Nine Conference and is 9-3 in its last 12 games. In the last three weeks alone, the Huskies have KO’ed a pair of conference-contenders in Rochester Century and Austin and are a few bounces away from being 11-1 in the stretch after losing to Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Mayo by a combined three points.
The Falcons have struggled to find their footing and are just 3-17 overall and 2-14 in conference games, but are coming off their best performance of the season in a 65-58 win over a solid Winona team on Tuesday. John Palmer led Faribault with 20 points and Abdi Abdullahi was right behind him with 18.
In the first meeting against the Huskies, Palmer and Abdullahi combined for 24 points in a 75-51 loss on Jan. 7. The sophomore pair of Evan Dushek and Brayden Williams led Owatonna with 21 and 17 points, respectively while Payton Beyer finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Counting Friday, the Huskies will play four of their final five regular season games at home.