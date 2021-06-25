The Owatonna High School clay target shooting team competed in the annual Minnesota State High School state tournament on Friday and claimed an eight overall finish after shooting a 472.
Ezra Buck led Owatonna with his first straight 100. Joseph Earl (96), Josh Kiefer (95), Taylor Busho (91) and Joey Brein (90) also competed.
The Huskies qualified for the state tournament after shooting a 475 to finish in fifth place overall during the Section 9A tournament earlier in the week.
Red Wing High School took home the state title after shooting a 484. Tri-City United came in second with a 483 and Alden-Conger High School thrid with a 482.