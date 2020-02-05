WASECA — The NRHEG girls and boys basketball teams both came up short on Tuesday night in a nonconference doubleheader against high-powered Waseca on the road.
The Panther girls stayed tight with the Bluejays for the better part of both halves before running out of gas in a 46-30 loss while the boys simply had no answer for the second-ranked team in Class AA and fell 101-46.
Sidney Schultz led NRHEG with 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists and was a huge reason why the Panthers trailed just 22-16 at the break. No other teammate scored more than six points in the defensive battle.
In the second game of the evening, Waseca hung 62 points on NRHEG in the game’s opening 18 minutes and breezed to the victory. Kyreese Willingham was nearly unstoppable and finished with 30 points to lead all scorers.
Lonnie Wilson paced NRHEG with 17 points.