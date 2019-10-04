BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie volleyball team recovered from an opening-set loss to capture a hard-fought 3-2 (16-25, 25-16, 25-16, 10-25, 15-7) Gopher Conference victory over NRHEG victory on Thursday night.
Julia Worke and Micalyn Trihus did most of the heavy lifting on offense, registering 20 and 19 kills, respectively. Maggie Bruns added a double-double of 20 assists and 11 digs while Maren Forystek led the defense with 27 digs.
Sophie Stork had a huge match for the Panthers, collecting a team-high 20 kills and 22 digs.