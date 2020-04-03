SPEED BUMP: Delay of spring season has affected Keenan Young on two levels

The ripple-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have swelled in concentric circles since the beginning of March and devastated everything in its path.
When it comes to sports, the NBA’s decision to suspend the season indefinitely on March 12 after one of its players tested positive for the virus was the original — or at least the most significant — bombshell that has reverberated throughout United States and swept through all levels of competition.
When the outbreak first infiltrated Minnesota, the boys and girls state basketball tournaments were abruptly called off and the forthcoming spring calendar was immediately postponed. According to the latest announcement, all officially-sponsored athletic activities have been suspended until at least May 4, leaving hundreds of student-athletes stuck in an anxious waiting period that has slogged forward at a cruel pace.
For Owatonna’s Keenan Young, the fate of the upcoming season is especially important as it could directly influence one of the biggest decisions of his entire life.
Though he played football for Owatonna in the fall, track and field is by far Young’s primary sport. Since bursting onto the scene last year and qualifying for state in both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles — the latter of which he finished second at the Class AA championship race — Young sustained his upward trajectory during the off-season months by performing well as part of a highly-competitive AAU team in the Twin Cities
Now, after coming so close to climbing to the top of the podium, he might not get a chance to take that final step up and end his career as a state champion.
But that’s only part of it.
Considering that Young is a bit of a late-bloomer — he didn’t even qualify for state before last spring — college scouts didn’t seriously start reaching out to him until after his junior season, which is at least a year behind when the initial process begins for similar high-level athletes.
“It basically started once we handed in our (high school) equipment last year,” said Young. “It just went from there.”
In the immediate aftermath of his breakout campaign with the Huskies, colleges from all three levels of the NCAA started reaching out and the possibility of not only competing at the next level, but maybe even earning a scholarship, opened Young’s eyes to life beyond high school and motivated him as he prepared for a pivotal off-season of training and competition.
Young’s rapid development, physical gifts and sudden emergence as one of the unquestioned contenders in a pair of events opened doors for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound speedster, and he wasn’t about to let the unique opportunity to compete for an AAU team pass him by.
“I was approached pretty much right after the state meet and asked what my plans were for the off-season and if I wanted to be a part of a great team,” Young said. “I had raced against a lot of the guys, and I wanted to train with the best and gave them my info.”
Young eventually accepted an invitation to join the Minnesota Flyers and drove up to Hopkins three days a week for practice while competing on the weekends at a number of regional indoor events during the winter months. He shaved time from his already-impressive numbers and shined on the podium running against a level of competition not always seen during the spring season.
“(AAU) is basically like high school but more intense because everyone has a purpose and a goal to get to nationals,” Young said. “Track and field is everyone’s main sport and it’s all about training.”
His success and obvious development at these high-profile events — coupled with the unparalleled exposure that came with it — escalated Young’s recruiting process and elevated his profile. Colleges from the Midwest and beyond started inviting him to visit their campuses and communication went from generic introductory letters to personal texts and e-mails.
“A couple Division II schools, two or three Division III and four or five Division I schools have all been in contact with me at some level,” Young said. “There are some JuCo programs as well.”
Just when things started taking off and Young’s stock as a college prospect had reached a new level, the COVID-19 pandemic breached the United States and progressively intensified as the government scrambled to react to the growing level of concern. The Flyers were preparing to head to New York for a national competition and were less than a week away from making the 1,400-mile trip when word came down that the meet had been cancelled.
“We were shocked,” Young said. “I didn’t know what to do. I came back to school on Monday and it didn’t feel real for a while. I was then just hoping to have a great high school season and go from there.”
Still reeling from the cancellation of the national AAU meet, Young was dealt a second blow when the MSHSL initially postponed the start of the high school track and field season until the middle of April, only to push it back another three weeks to May 4.
With the entire sports world having been flipped on its head, Young’s recruiting process has understandably lost some momentum. He said that he remains in regular contact with several coaches, but won’t be going on any official visits for the foreseeable future and will now have to wait for the MSHSL to make a final decision regarding the spring season to see if he can salvage was has already been lost to the initial delay.
Young plans on making his college decision by the end of May, but hasn’t set anything in stone. His ultimate goal would be to commit to a school “down south” and has always dreamed of going to a place like LSU. Right now, the highest-profile program to remain in regular contact is the University of South Alabama, due partially to the fact that former OHS hurdler Jacob Johnson ran for the Jaguars for three years after a successful career with the Huskies.
Wading in a perpetual and hazy state of uneasiness, Young still hasn’t lost hope. Regardless of how things shake out over the next couple months, the pandemic hasn’t robbed him of his natural gifts and he hasn’t fallen off a cliff when it comes to his status as a legitimate college prospect.
“The coaches keep telling me to have hope,” Young said. “Because there isn’t anything that anyone can do about this right now. For me, I just hope I can run one last time for Owatonna. Just one race.”