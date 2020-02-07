ROCHESTER — Taking a gut-punching blow in its quest for the Big Nine Conference championship, the Owatonna boys hockey team will need to find a way to regroup following a 2-1 loss to Rochester Century on Thursday night.
The victory adds to the Panthers’ cushion atop the league standings as they now enjoy a 6-point lead with just over a week remaining in the regular season. If Century can beat Northfield on Saturday afternoon, it would clinch at least a share of conference championship.
As for the Huskies (16-5-0, 10-2-0), they enter the final three games of the Big Nine slate tied with the Raiders in second place with 30 points and could finish as low as third, depending on how things shake out down the stretch.
After Thursday’s result, the maximum number of points Owatonna could attain this season was lowered to 40 while Century’s cap is 44. Even if the Panthers (17-4-1, 12-0-0) lose to the Raiders, they would need only to beat struggling Winona next week to capture the conference championship.
ON THE ICE
Owatonna came out firing against the high-flying Panthers at their home arena and peppered 18 shots-on-goal in the opening period, one of which came off the stick of Tanner Stendel and beat CHS goalie Tim Pundt for the game’s opening goal at the 5:58-mark.
Pundt, though, would have the last laugh and kept the Huskies scoreless for the game’s final 45 minutes while finishing with a staggering 42 saves. His counterpart on the other end of the ice, Zach Wiese, was equally impressive for the game’s first two periods as the senior gobbled up 22 of his 33 saves in the stretch and helped carry the Huskies to a 1-0 lead heading into the second intermission.
Owatonna maintained the slim advantage for a large portion of the third period before Gavin Gunderson rang the bell at the 7:51-mark on a power play to level the score 1-1.
Just when it looked like the action was steaming toward overtime, Gunderson slipped a shot to the back of the net with 2 minutes, 32 seconds on the clock on an assist from Joey Malugani to record the game-winning goal, and quite possibly, the conference-clinching point.
Century’s victory will also have major postseason implications as it gives the Panthers the upper-hand over the Huskies in the battle for the top four seeds in Section 1-AA.
Like Owatonna, Century is 6-2 against sectional opponents, but has defeated the Huskies twice this season and moved ahead of them in the QRF rankings at No. 32.
In the postseason started today, Owatonna would likely receive the No. 5 seed while the Panthers would be awarded the No. 4 position. However, the situation remains fluid as teams gear-up for the opening round on Feb. 18. Not only does Century play Northfield on Saturday, but Owatonna caps the regular season with a game against Hastings, which currently occupies the third position on the unofficial section standings.
Rochester Century 2, Owatonna 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Tanner Stendel, 5:58
THIRD PERIOD
RC—Gavin Gunderson (Connor Olson, Sam Williams), 7:51, PP
RC—Gunderson (Joey Malugani), 14:28
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (33 saves)