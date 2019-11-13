Blooming Prairie senior Gabe Hagen has been invited to participate in the annual Minnesota Football Showcase on Dec. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Hagen, who is committed to plat football at NCAA Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University in Mankato, is one of the most dangerous and productive two-way players in all of Class A, lining up at defensive end and wide receiver.
He will join Owatonna's Zach Wiese on the South team in the exhibition against the North. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Hagen is the first Blooming Prairie player to participate in the game since the 2017 season when defensive lineman Mitch Oswald served as one of the four captains for the South.
The Awesome Blossoms, of course, are still alive in the Class A state tournament and play on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Ada-Borup.