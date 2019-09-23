ROCHESTER — Having done its homework and concluded that attempting to establish a consistent and traditional ground attack against the Owatonna football team had proven to be an exercise in futility, Rochester Mayo threw caution to the wind.
Literally.
Taking a page out of their 7-on-7 game plan and deploying a rather bold strategy that saw the team hand the ball off to its running backs exactly three times the entire game and attempt 45 passes, the No. 9-ranked Spartans didn’t necessarily shred the Owatonna defense, but they did do something few teams in the regular season have done in the last two-plus years: Push the top-ranked Huskies to the brink.
“The whole year things have been sugar-coated and we have won all these games, but to really grind out a game and be down, come back and continue to build I think that says a lot,” Owatonna captain Carson DeKam said. “I love these boys and I love this team. These guys just work their butts off every week and this week we worked so hard from listing to practice. I am so proud of that we could get this done.”
There was no glossing over anything on Friday night; Mayo (3-1 overall, 2-1 Red Division) is a team to be reckoned with and if the Spartans meet Owatonna (4-0, 4-0) in the postseason — which would almost certainly take place at the OHS stadium — it would make for a tantalizing encore.
For now, Owatonna is just happy to escape Rochester with a 31-14 victory and in command of the Big Southeast District and, more importantly, the Section 1-5A standings.
“It feels good knowing that we have guys that can stick it out and also guys that can jump in when they need to and they know their stuff,” Payton Beyer said moments after the game. “This was big.”
There’s no doubt the Spartans utilized an effective game plan to counteract the Huskies’ dangerous offensive arsenal, but they also took the field with a reigning all-district quarterback who simply made things happen with his right arm.
Cade Sheehan — a 5-foot-10 gun-slinging senior originally from Adams, Minn. — accounted for 267 of Mayo’s 322 total yards, passing for 254 while adding another 13 on the ground. He completed 46.6 percent of his passes and the Spartans did everything in their power to wear down Owatonna’s secondary on the unseasonably hot and humid evening.
For a while, it actually looked like it was going to work.
“Sheehan is so elusive and is able to extend plays and make you pay for missing him,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “And he’s good. That’s just it, he’s really good.”
With Owatonna threatening to pull away after scoring 17 unanswered points to finish the first half and taking a 10-point advantage into the break, Sheehan injected life into his team by piloting a 13-play, 80-yard drive to start the second half. The senior completed 6 of 7 passes on the series, connecting with three different receivers for gains of 12, 32, 11, 10 and 28 yards before tossing a 3-yard touchdown to Michael Mankaka with 6 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Spartans overcame two penalties on the drive, chewed up 5:22 on the clock and drew within 17-14 after the extra point .
On the ensuing OHS possession, Truelson converted a pair of clutch fourth down passes — both of which went to Matt Williams — as Owatonna knocked on the door, but was denied when Tanner Hall was stuffed at the Mayo 2-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.
And then, things got crazy.
Taking over in the shadow of their own end zone, the Spartans got out of trouble on a 44-yard bomb to DeMonte Simmons and eventually found themselves near midfield when Sheehan spun a deep pass in the direction of Mankaka on 3rd-and-long. Having gained a full step on his defender, the speedy Mayo sophomore extended his arms and could only watch as the ball bounced off his hands and spun harmlessly to the turf.
Having dodged a major bullet, Owatonna refocused and finally burned the pass-happy — and increasingly predictable — Spartans after they had been playing with fire the entire game, halting a Mayo drive with a Keenan Young interception near midfield. The Huskies took the ball at the Mayo 35-yard line and quickly penetrated the red zone before a fumble gave possession back to the Spartans with a chance to drive and tie the game with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown.
Enter, Peyton Beyer.
Somehow finding the energy to remain focused despite spending the previous 35-plus minutes chasing Mayo’s fast stable of receivers to every corner of the field, the Owatonna junior picked off Sheehan twice in the game’s final six minutes, setting up a pair of touchdowns that iced the game on the hot night.
“We have a (defensive) call named ‘Smash’ where the outside linebacker presses the outside receiver and I read the quarterback and saw that he was going out on the tight end and jumped in front and made the play,” Beyer said of his second interception.
Added coach Williams: “Those (Beyer interceptions) where huge. The defense bailed the offense out in the second half and gave us great field position.”
DEFENSE CAME TO PLAY
Entering the highly-anticipated Week 4 showdown, the Spartans had been known more for their flashy, quick-strike offense that had rung up 133 points in its first three games.
On Friday, though, it was Mayo's defense that played just as big a part in keeping the game close.
According to Williams, Mayo, which held Owatonna to a season-low 211 yards, utilized a front they hadn't shown on tape and was able to harass Truelson by simply out-numbering OHS blockers with a variety of blitzes and stunts.
"The answer was to throw the ball a little bit but they were doing a great job of getting pressure on Truelson," Williams said. "We had some open guys down the field and we just couldn’t buy him enough time to find them."
RAINING YELLOW
Cade Sheehan wasn’t the only person involved with Friday’s game that kept his arm active. In fact, the officiating crew threw more flags (23) than Brayden Truelson had pass attempts (20), whistling both teams for a combined 23 infractions in a game that lasted roughly three hours.
On one play alone in the second quarter, the crew, who made the trip down from Minneapolis, chucked four flags in a mess of penalties that ultimately off-set each other.
The Spartans were penalized 80 yards in the game and were whistled for a variety of violations ranging from unsportsmanlike conduct, to the always-devastating holding, to illegal procedure.
Owatonna was called for far fewer penalties, but had an interception by Beyer called back in the first half due to pass interference.
TOUGH START
Owatonna started the game by receiving the opening kick and promptly gained 13 yards on its first three plays — all runs — before the wheels completely fell off.
On second down, the Huskies were whistled for a false start — backing them up five yards — and lost a combined 26 yards on the next two plays. Facing a 4th-and-40 from its own 2-yard line, Isaac Gefre punted with his heels a mere inches from the back line and lofted a kick that was eventually returned to the OHS 20 yard line.
Five plays later Mayo was in the end zone and leading 6-0.
UNFORTUNATE INJURIES
Both teams suffered what appeared to be major injuries to starting players in the first quarter. Mayo’s Ethan Loehrer — who came into the game with 12 receptions and a team-high five touchdowns — was the first to go down on the second play of the game before Owatonna’s 265-pound starting defensive tackle, Gavin Rein, was injured late in the first quarter.
The loss of Rein forced Carter DeBus (6-3, 240) to play on both sides of the ball as he maintained his duties as the team’s starting right offensive tackle.
It will be interesting to see how Williams and defensive coordinator Marc Achterkirch shuffle things around (if at all) up front moving forward. The program takes pride in utilizing as many one-way players as possible, especially in the trenches, and Rein could miss an extended period of time.
It should also be noted that all-district center, Isaiah Noeldner, could return in the next 2-3 weeks.